Community Impact Grantmaking Cycle is Underway

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties has launched 2026-2027 competitive Community Impact grantmaking cycle, offering nonprofit organizations serving their communities the opportunity to apply for funding to support programs, operations, and organizational growth.

Applications opened November 2 and will close December 18 at 5 p.m. Grant recipients will be announced in late spring.

This year’s grantmaking cycle will prioritize programs that: focus on job training and workforce development that lead to greater economic success and an improved quality of life; lead young people to their fullest potential; address a broad range of issues aligned with current community needs; and support the resources that nonprofits require to sustain and grow their work.

To help nonprofit organizations prepare for the application process, the Community Foundation will host a series of free Grant-Seeker Sessions throughout November, with both in-person and virtual options. Remaining sessions include:

Belle Glade: November 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Student ACES Center (the SAC), 915 S. Main Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430

November 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Student ACES Center (the SAC), 915 S. Main Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Delray Beach: November 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Delray Beach Public Library, 100 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

November 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Delray Beach Public Library, 100 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 West Palm Beach: November 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street, WPB, FL 33401

November 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street, WPB, FL 33401 Virtual (Zoom): November 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Zoom link will be emailed to all registered attendees in advance

Designed to help grant seekers better understand the application process, eligibility requirements, and funding priorities for the coming year, the sessions are open to nonprofit organizations serving Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Registration is available online here.

To learn more about the grantmaking process, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/the-competitive-grantmaking-process/.

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