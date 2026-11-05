Impact100 Martin Hosts Kickoff Event

Impact100 Martin will mark a decade of giving and launch its milestone tenth season at its annual kickoff event at at Indian River State College Chastain Campus Wolf High-Technology Center on November 5 at 4:30 p.m.

The event will also recognize the Global Day of Impact and the 25th Anniversary of Impact100, with founder Wendy Steele speaking about the inspiration behind the movement and how it has grown over the past 25 years.

Founded in 2017 with 107 members, Impact100 Martin has grown to a membership of almost 600 women. By the end of its tenth season, the organization is expected to surpass $3 million in grants awarded to local nonprofits.

The kickoff will celebrate a decade of giving and give prospective members an opportunity to learn more about Impact100 Martin, its grantmaking model, and the many ways to get involved.

For information on upcoming Impact100 Martin events, visit impact100martin.org.

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