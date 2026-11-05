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Stuart

Shop the Kids Market at First Friday Art Walk

By Abigail Duffy,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a08Xo_1GniZRQ300
Budding business owners set up shop at Kids Market.

Move over, grown-ups. At Kids Market, young entrepreneurs aged 5 to 17 set up shop November 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. with products and services they’ve dreamed up, developed, and are ready to sell. Held during Stuart’s First Friday Art Walk at Kiwanis Youth Park, the farmers market–style event gives budding business owners a real-world crash course in creativity, confidence, and sales.

The post Shop the Kids Market at First Friday Art Walk appeared first on Stuart Magazine.

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