Shop the Kids Market at First Friday Art Walk

Move over, grown-ups. At Kids Market, young entrepreneurs aged 5 to 17 set up shop November 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. with products and services they’ve dreamed up, developed, and are ready to sell. Held during Stuart’s First Friday Art Walk at Kiwanis Youth Park, the farmers market–style event gives budding business owners a real-world crash course in creativity, confidence, and sales.



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