Enjoy a A Celtic Christmas at the Lyric Theatre

A Taste of Ireland will bring A Celtic Christmas, featuring jaw-dropping feats of dance, high-energy Irish tunes, heartfelt ballads, and beloved carols, to the Lyric Theatre in Stuart on November 11.

Featuring former World Irish dance champions and stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, A Celtic Christmas is a holiday spectacular packed with Irish wit, traditional tunes, and heartfelt ballads. The show’s exciting mix of electrifying rhythms and extraordinary talent promises an evening brimming with Irish charm and enthralling entertainment. Audiences will experience melodic folk mash-ups, a capella tap battles, and storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

Tickets are $60-$96 and are available at lyrictheatre.com.

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