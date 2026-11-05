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Enjoy a A Celtic Christmas at the Lyric Theatre

By Abigail Duffy,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nF7w_1GniZOFe00
The critically acclaimed A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, features a cast of world champion Irish dancers. Photo by Sean Higgins

A Taste of Ireland will bring A Celtic Christmas, featuring jaw-dropping feats of dance, high-energy Irish tunes, heartfelt ballads, and beloved carols, to the Lyric Theatre in Stuart on November 11.

Featuring former World Irish dance champions and stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, A Celtic Christmas is a holiday spectacular packed with Irish wit, traditional tunes, and heartfelt ballads. The show’s exciting mix of electrifying rhythms and extraordinary talent promises an evening brimming with Irish charm and enthralling entertainment. Audiences will experience melodic folk mash-ups, a capella tap battles, and storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

Tickets are $60-$96 and are available at lyrictheatre.com.

The post Enjoy a A Celtic Christmas at the Lyric Theatre appeared first on Stuart Magazine.

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