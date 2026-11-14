Stuart’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. These roles range from hands-on kitchen work to front-of-house leadership.

Employer: ARC of the Treasure Coast

ARC of the Treasure Coast Location: Stuart, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is mostly breakfast and lunch with only occasional evenings, in a mission-driven nonprofit restaurant that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Good fit if you have line cook experience, like a fast-paced kitchen, and want flexible scheduling and room to grow.

Employer: Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Stuart, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-service restaurant server job with a five-day work week, paid vacation, health insurance options, 401(k) with immediate eligibility, and 50% off shift meals. You’ll handle orders, run food and drinks, and keep tables guest-ready in a busy, team-focused setting.

Employer: QSL Management

Location: Stuart, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dining room at a resort-style senior living community, making sure residents have a “world class” mealtime experience. This is a great step up if you have 2+ years restaurant/dining experience and want leadership duties like training staff, scheduling, and coordinating special events, with a competitive wage and benefits package.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.