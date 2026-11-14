Stuart’s transportation scene is busy right now, from package routes to airport ops and auto service. If you like staying on the move, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: E-cargo solution

E-cargo solution Location: Stuart, FL (pickups in West Palm Beach , routes in Boca Raton )

(pickups in , routes in ) Type: Full-time or Part-time, Independent Contractor

Full-time or Part-time, Independent Contractor Pay: $650 – $1,200 per week

Drive your own sedan, SUV, minivan, or cargo van delivering packages with flexible hours. Must be 21+, have a clean driving record, clean background, valid license, work authorization, and a smartphone. Great if you want steady routes with contractor freedom.

Employer: Tradewind Aviation

Location: Stuart, FL (SUA Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (plus benefits; exact amount not listed)

Lead and support ground operations for a private charter airline across Southeast locations. You’ll supervise concierge and ramp agents, travel to different airports, manage schedules, and help keep operations safe and smooth. Includes health insurance, retirement with match, PTO, and flight travel perks.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Location: 2361 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.50 per hour + Daily Pay option

Hands-on shop role where you change oil, rotate tires, check fluids, and help customers—no experience needed, they train you. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, uniforms, and tools, with a clear path to management in as little as 12–18 months.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.