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🏥 Stuart, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Stuart’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in-home care to specialty clinics. Here are a few solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Home Health Aide (HHA) / Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Stuart 34997
- Employer: Family Pillars Homecare
- Location: Stuart, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, helping with daily care, safety, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, cases close to home, W2 with direct deposit, and shift options from 4–12 hours.
Medical Assistant – Dermatology & MedSpa
- Employer: McKay Dermatology & MedSpa (listed as FL Dermatology Practice)
- Location: Stuart, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in a busy dermatology and MedSpa practice, assisting with Mohs surgery, wound care, cosmetic lasers, fillers, and hormone therapy. Great fit if you want to grow your skills in both medical and aesthetic dermatology; derm/surgical experience preferred but they will train the right person.
Medical Receptionist / Medical Assistant – Integrative Clinic
- Employer: Florida Senior Acupuncture
- Location: Stuart, FL
- Type: Part-time (min. ~20 hrs/week, daytime)
- Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour
Mix of front-desk and clinical support in a patient-centered integrative medicine clinic. Duties range from phones and patient care to basic office tasks, with major holidays off, community event days, and 30/90/120-day reviews with performance-based raises.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local clinics often grow fast and new options can open up once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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