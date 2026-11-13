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📅 Free Fatherhood Turkey Bowl Flag Football in Stuart
3 days ago
📅 Free Fatherhood Turkey Bowl Flag Football in Stuart
Bring the kids out for some fun on the field!
Join the Fatherhood Turkey Bowl Flag Football Event on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Guy Davis Football Field, 724 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL 34994.
This FREE, family-friendly event is for dads and kids of all ages. Come play flag football, hang out together, and enjoy an afternoon focused on family and connection.
Details:
- Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
- Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Location: Guy Davis Football Field, 724 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL 34994
- Who: Dads and kids of all ages
- Cost: Free
Questions?
- Call Drew Gray: 772-780-3568
- Call Noel Borges: 772-780-3812
Grab your sneakers and come make some memories together!
More Info: Calendar • Flag Football Turkey Bowl
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