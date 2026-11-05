🔧 Stuart, FL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stuart’s facility and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like keeping buildings and grounds in top shape. Here are a couple of strong picks worth a look.

Employer: City Wide Facility Solutions

City Wide Facility Solutions Location: Stuart, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the day-to-day operations for a set group of client buildings—overseeing contractors, doing quality inspections, solving issues, and keeping customers happy. This role is a good fit if you have 3–5+ years in building maintenance or facility management, like being out in the field, and enjoy building long-term client relationships.

Also listed here (same role, different posting): Facility Solutions Manager – Indeed

Employer: Remedy Therapy

Location: Stuart, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem (hourly, non-exempt)

Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem (hourly, non-exempt) Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hands-on role keeping a behavioral health facility’s buildings, grounds, and equipment safe and in good working order—both indoors and outdoors. Great if you have 2+ years of general maintenance, can handle basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and landscaping, and want steady work with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. A quick, focused application today could land you an interview this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.