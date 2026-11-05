🏭 Stuart, FL Manufacturing: Multiple Aerospace Roles Open Now

Stuart’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially in aerospace. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pursuit Aerospace

Pursuit Aerospace Location: Stuart, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time (Fri–Sun, 6 AM–6 PM , 5% shift differential)

(Fri–Sun, , 5% shift differential) Category: Machining / CNC / EDM

Work on complex aircraft engine components using manual, CNC, or EDM machines. This role is great if you have 3+ years of manufacturing experience and want a long-weekend schedule with solid benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Pursuit Aerospace

Pursuit Aerospace Location: Stuart, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Category: Production leadership / team management

Lead a team making turbine engine components, handling training, production priorities, quality, and staffing. Good fit if you have 5+ years in a supervisory role (manufacturing preferred) and want to step into or grow in a leadership position with full benefits.

Employer: Pursuit Aerospace

Pursuit Aerospace Location: Stuart, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time (Fri–Sun, 6 PM–6 AM , 15% shift differential)

(Fri–Sun, , 15% shift differential) Category: Entry/intermediate machining

Run manual or CNC equipment to produce precision components and learn more about metal machining. Ideal if you have 1+ year of related experience, like night shifts, and want a three-day workweek with benefits and room to grow.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.