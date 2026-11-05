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Stuart

Free Monthly Super Saturday at Kiwanis Park

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWmMu_1GnPRmyB00

City of Stuart Recreation and the Kiwanis Club are hosting free Super Saturday family events on the third Saturday of every month from October through May at Kiwanis Park, 99 SE 5th Street. Families can enjoy hands-on STEM activities, special holiday celebrations, and other kid-friendly fun during these morning events.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Stuart Recreation

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