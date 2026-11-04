🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Assembly Jobs in Stuart, Florida

Stuart’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and assembly work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pursuit Aerospace

Pursuit Aerospace Location: Stuart, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time , Monday–Thursday, 5 AM–3 PM

, Monday–Thursday, Salary: Not listed

Entry-level machinist role with a 4-day workweek, running manual or CNC equipment to make aircraft engine components. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of machining or related experience and want solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Pursuit Aerospace

Pursuit Aerospace Location: Stuart, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time , Monday–Thursday, 3 PM–1 AM , 10% shift differential

, Monday–Thursday, , Salary: Not listed

More advanced machinist role where you’ll run manual, CNC, or EDM machines and hold tight tolerances on aerospace parts. Best for folks with 3+ years of manufacturing experience who like second shift and a 4-day workweek.

Note: There’s another posting with the same title and shift; it’s essentially the same role, so just apply to one of them.

Employer: 22nd Century Technologies, Inc.

Location: Stuart, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $18.00/hour

Hands-on assembly job where you’ll rotate through tasks, help build products or components, and may operate forklifts or assist with wiring assemblies. Good match if you’re a team player, detail-focused, and comfortable in a busy production environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Stuart’s plants and shops tend to post related roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.