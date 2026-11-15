Stroudsburg has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at AWSOM would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: AWSOM

Phone: (570) 421-3647

Mo is a handsome adult longhair boy with a soft gray-blue coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a calm companion in a quieter home. Adult cats like Mo often adjust well and are so grateful for a second chance.

👉 Meet Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: AWSOM

Phone: (570) 421-3647

Pickle is a sleek black kitten full of curiosity and charm. He’s young, playful, and ready to learn all about life in a loving home. If you’re looking for a kitten to grow up by your side, Pickle could be your match.

👉 Meet Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: AWSOM

Phone: (570) 421-3647

Newt is a mostly black kitten with a bright future ahead of him. He’s at that fun, bouncy age where everything is a toy and every day is an adventure. Newt would love a home that can give him playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Newt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: AWSOM

Phone: (570) 421-3647

Kewpie is a shiny black kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter behind and move into a cozy home. With his young age, he’s a great candidate to grow up with kids or other pets, with proper introductions.

👉 Meet Kewpie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: AWSOM

Phone: (570) 421-3647

Sonny Angel is a darling black kitten with a big name and an even bigger future. He’s looking for a family who will give him love, toys, and a sunny window to nap in.

👉 Meet Sonny Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please call AWSOM at (570) 421-3647 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Stroudsburg can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.