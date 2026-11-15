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🐱 Sweet Stroudsburg Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption
Stroudsburg has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at AWSOM would love to meet you.
Mo
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: AWSOM
- Phone: (570) 421-3647
Mo is a handsome adult longhair boy with a soft gray-blue coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a calm companion in a quieter home. Adult cats like Mo often adjust well and are so grateful for a second chance.
👉 Meet Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pickle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: AWSOM
- Phone: (570) 421-3647
Pickle is a sleek black kitten full of curiosity and charm. He’s young, playful, and ready to learn all about life in a loving home. If you’re looking for a kitten to grow up by your side, Pickle could be your match.
👉 Meet Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Newt
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: AWSOM
- Phone: (570) 421-3647
Newt is a mostly black kitten with a bright future ahead of him. He’s at that fun, bouncy age where everything is a toy and every day is an adventure. Newt would love a home that can give him playtime and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Newt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kewpie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: AWSOM
- Phone: (570) 421-3647
Kewpie is a shiny black kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter behind and move into a cozy home. With his young age, he’s a great candidate to grow up with kids or other pets, with proper introductions.
👉 Meet Kewpie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sonny Angel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: AWSOM
- Phone: (570) 421-3647
Sonny Angel is a darling black kitten with a big name and an even bigger future. He’s looking for a family who will give him love, toys, and a sunny window to nap in.
👉 Meet Sonny Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please call AWSOM at (570) 421-3647 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Stroudsburg can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.