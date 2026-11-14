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🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Caregiver Jobs Hiring Now in Stroudsburg, PA
Stroudsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to in-home care. If you like helping people, there are several ways to plug in right now.
Behavioral Health Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Pyramid Healthcare
- Location: East Stroudsburg, PA (420 Supreme Court)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15/hr + shift differentials
Work directly with clients in addiction and mental health treatment. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, nights) with weekend options and a clear path to grow into lead, supervisor, or clinical roles.
Behavioral Health Technician (Full-Time)
- Employer: Pyramid Healthcare
- Location: East Stroudsburg, PA (420 Supreme Court)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15/hr + shift differentials
Full-time direct care role in a residential/inpatient setting, supervising clients and supporting treatment plans. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement for long-term growth.
In-Home Caregiver / Direct Care Worker
- Employer: Mighty Caregivers LLC
- Location: Stroudsburg, PA (in-home)
- Type: In-home, hours vary
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hr
Provide non-medical help in clients’ homes—ADLs, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Great if you have 2+ years caregiving experience, your own car, and want flexible scheduling, paid training, mileage reimbursement, and referral bonuses.
Senior Care Needed – Full-time/Part-time
- Employer: Beck 'N Call
- Location: Stroudsburg & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $13.50 – $13.75/hr
Support seniors living at home with light housekeeping and personal care while driving between clients. Good fit for students, retirees, or parents needing flexible schedules, paid travel time, and 401(k), dental, and vision options.
Urologist
- Employer: St. Luke's University Health Network
- Location: Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (highly competitive package)
BE/BC urologists can join a large, teaching health system with a new residency program and advanced robotics (Da Vinci 5). Offers $25K starting bonus, up to $100K loan forgiveness, stipend for final-year residents, relocation help, and rich benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.