Stroudsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to in-home care. If you like helping people, there are several ways to plug in right now.

Employer: Pyramid Healthcare

Pyramid Healthcare Location: East Stroudsburg, PA (420 Supreme Court)

(420 Supreme Court) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $15/hr + shift differentials

Work directly with clients in addiction and mental health treatment. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, nights) with weekend options and a clear path to grow into lead, supervisor, or clinical roles.

Employer: Pyramid Healthcare

Pyramid Healthcare Location: East Stroudsburg, PA (420 Supreme Court)

(420 Supreme Court) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15/hr + shift differentials

Full-time direct care role in a residential/inpatient setting, supervising clients and supporting treatment plans. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement for long-term growth.

Employer: Mighty Caregivers LLC

Location: Stroudsburg, PA (in-home)

(in-home) Type: In-home, hours vary

In-home, hours vary Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hr

Provide non-medical help in clients’ homes—ADLs, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Great if you have 2+ years caregiving experience, your own car, and want flexible scheduling, paid training, mileage reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Beck 'N Call

Location: Stroudsburg & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13.50 – $13.75/hr

Support seniors living at home with light housekeeping and personal care while driving between clients. Good fit for students, retirees, or parents needing flexible schedules, paid travel time, and 401(k), dental, and vision options.

Employer: St. Luke's University Health Network

Location: Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (highly competitive package)

BE/BC urologists can join a large, teaching health system with a new residency program and advanced robotics (Da Vinci 5). Offers $25K starting bonus, up to $100K loan forgiveness, stipend for final-year residents, relocation help, and rich benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.