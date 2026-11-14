Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Stroudsburg, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for someone to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: AWSOM

Phone: (570) 421-3647

Mayflower is a young black Lab mix who’s ready for her next chapter. With her adoption fee already listed, she’s all set for someone to come meet her and bring her home.

👉 Meet Mayflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Black with white

Black with white Energy level: Energetic

Energetic Notes: Slightly overweight, needs more activity

Slightly overweight, needs more activity Shelter: Camp Papillon Animal Shelter

Phone: (570) 420-0450

Caine is an energetic, neutered adult Boston Terrier mix who just needs a bit more exercise to get to his ideal weight. If you enjoy walks and playtime, Caine could be a great match. The shelter asks that you fill out a Pet Adoption Application on their website if you’d like to take him home.

👉 Meet Caine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix

Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: AWSOM

Phone: (570) 421-3647

Quazi is a senior Maltese/Poodle mix looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years. His adoption fee is listed, and he’s waiting at AWSOM for someone who appreciates older pups.

👉 Meet Quazi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Stroudsburg, PA, please consider visiting AWSOM and Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, calling about one of these dogs, or sharing this page so they can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.