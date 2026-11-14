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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Stroudsburg PA
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Stroudsburg, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for someone to love.
Mayflower
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: AWSOM
- Phone: (570) 421-3647
Mayflower is a young black Lab mix who’s ready for her next chapter. With her adoption fee already listed, she’s all set for someone to come meet her and bring her home.
👉 Meet Mayflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Caine
- Breed: Boston Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: Black with white
- Energy level: Energetic
- Notes: Slightly overweight, needs more activity
- Shelter: Camp Papillon Animal Shelter
- Phone: (570) 420-0450
Caine is an energetic, neutered adult Boston Terrier mix who just needs a bit more exercise to get to his ideal weight. If you enjoy walks and playtime, Caine could be a great match. The shelter asks that you fill out a Pet Adoption Application on their website if you’d like to take him home.
👉 Meet Caine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quazi
- Breed: Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: AWSOM
- Phone: (570) 421-3647
Quazi is a senior Maltese/Poodle mix looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years. His adoption fee is listed, and he’s waiting at AWSOM for someone who appreciates older pups.
👉 Meet Quazi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Stroudsburg, PA, please consider visiting AWSOM and Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, calling about one of these dogs, or sharing this page so they can find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.