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🛒 Stroudsburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Stroudsburg has a steady flow of front-line retail and service jobs right now, especially in grocery and auto service. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options if you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team.
Grocery Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Weis Markets
- Location: Stroudsburg, PA (1070 North 9th Street)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep the grocery aisles stocked, clean, and easy to shop while greeting customers and answering questions. No experience needed; you’ll learn stocking, rotation, and basic safety on the job.
Weis2Go Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Weis Markets
- Location: Stroudsburg, PA (1070 North 9th Street)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pick and pack online grocery orders, run the register, and help customers at checkout and by phone. Great if you like a mix of walking the store, using tech, and talking with people.
Automotive Retail Sales Manager
- Employer: Kost Tire and Auto
- Location: Stroudsburg, PA 18360
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $52,000/year
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts
Lead a busy, family-owned tire and auto center ranked among the top independent dealers in the country. Ideal if you have strong customer service skills, a PA driver’s license, and want solid pay plus benefits.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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