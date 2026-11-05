🛒 Stroudsburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Stroudsburg has a steady flow of front-line retail and service jobs right now, especially in grocery and auto service. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options if you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team.

Employer: Weis Markets

Weis Markets Location: Stroudsburg, PA (1070 North 9th Street)

(1070 North 9th Street) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the grocery aisles stocked, clean, and easy to shop while greeting customers and answering questions. No experience needed; you’ll learn stocking, rotation, and basic safety on the job.

Employer: Weis Markets

Weis Markets Location: Stroudsburg, PA (1070 North 9th Street)

(1070 North 9th Street) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, run the register, and help customers at checkout and by phone. Great if you like a mix of walking the store, using tech, and talking with people.

Employer: Kost Tire and Auto

Location: Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $52,000/year

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts

Lead a busy, family-owned tire and auto center ranked among the top independent dealers in the country. Ideal if you have strong customer service skills, a PA driver’s license, and want solid pay plus benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.