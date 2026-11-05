🍽️ Multiple Stroudsburg Food & Hospitality Jobs, $12–$14/hr+

Stroudsburg’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are hiring. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with chances to grow if you stick with it.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Stroudsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-of-house at Chipotle, keeping guests happy and food safe and fresh. This role is great if you have restaurant experience and want a step up, with tuition help, free meals, paid time off, and room to move into management.

Employer: Hampton Inn & Suites Stroudsburg

Location: Stroudsburg, PA

Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun)

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Help keep guest rooms and common areas spotless at a busy hotel on weekends. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want steady weekend hours, paid time off, and 401(k).

Employer: Sonic Drive-In

Location: Stroudsburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00–$13.00/hour

Join a fast-paced drive-in team taking orders, running food, and working the register. Flexible schedules, paid training, free/discounted food, and a good starter job if you’re new to food service.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.