Strongsville has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big national brands to a local favorite grocery store. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Foot Locker

Foot Locker Location: Strongsville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hr + bonus incentives , weekly pay

, weekly pay Perks: 30–50% employee discount, medical/dental, paid vacation, disability, 401(k) with match

Lead the floor, coach a team, and keep the store running smoothly in a busy sneaker shop. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail experience, want leadership duties, and like a fast, high-energy environment.

Employer: Heinen's Grocery Store

Location: Strongsville, OH

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Must be able to work weekends, evenings , and a non‑traditional 5‑day week

Must be able to work , and a non‑traditional 5‑day week Perks: 20% store discount, 401(k) with 5% company match, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, flexible schedules, growth and leadership training

Hands-on role in the bakery doing ordering, stocking, rotating, and merchandising while following food safety rules. Great if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a path to promotion in a respected local grocery chain.

Employer: America's Best (National Vision)

Location: Strongsville, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay with bonus opportunities (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay with bonus opportunities (exact rate not listed) Perks: 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, paid sick time, parental leave, eyewear discount, training and promotion focus

Help customers pick glasses and contacts, answer questions, and keep the store organized. Good for someone with 1+ year retail or customer service (preferred), who wants steady hours, benefits, and clear training in a healthcare‑adjacent setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles nearby, and many like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.