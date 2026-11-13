Strongsville has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from sports retail to healthcare check-in. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Location: Strongsville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Lead the Team Sports department, coach coworkers, and keep the floor looking sharp while helping athletes find what they need. Good fit if you have retail experience and want a step up into leadership with a busy, active store.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Strongsville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Run the photo department, from passport photos to online order pickups, while also helping at the front registers. Great if you like a mix of customer service, light tech work, and keeping a small area organized and stocked.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center

Location: Strongsville, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Weekdays 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., one evening 11:30 a.m.–8:00 p.m., rotating Saturdays 7:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Weekdays 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., one evening 11:30 a.m.–8:00 p.m., rotating Saturdays 7:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Pay: $15.75 – $21.65/hour

Be the first friendly face patients see, handling check-in, scheduling, insurance, and payments in a busy clinic. Solid option if you want stable hours, strong training, and a path to grow inside a major healthcare system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.