🛒 Strongsville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Strongsville has a nice mix of retail and food service roles right now, with options for both first jobs and folks looking to switch things up. Here are a few solid picks hiring in town.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Strongsville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour starting

Front-of-house role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and helping guests. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay (in most states), flexible shifts, and chances to move up to trainer and other positions within your first year.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio

Location: Strongsville, OH

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $13.40/hour

Back-of-house retail role sorting, hanging, and tagging donated clothes and home items. Good fit if you like staying busy and organized, with daily pay, bonus plan, employee discount, PTO, and medical/dental/vision for full-time staff.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Strongsville, OH

Type: Part-time

Help customers find the right tech, do demos, and ring up purchases. You’ll get training on the products, a strong employee discount, and access to benefits that support your health, finances, and time off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.