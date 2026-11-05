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Strongsville
🍽️ Multiple Strongsville Food & Hospitality Jobs, $14/hr+
5 days ago
Strongsville’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast, friendly work and talking with people, these local spots are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate – Morning & Lunch Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Strongsville, OH
- Salary: From $14.00/hr, with up to $1.50/hr in raises in your first year
- Type: Full-time
This is a front-line role taking drive-thru orders, running food, and keeping the dining room clean. No restaurant experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and no-cost therapy.
Restaurant Crewmember – Morning & Weekday Closing
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Strongsville, OH
- Salary: From $14.00/hr, with up to $1.50/hr in raises in your first year
- Type: Full-time
Work a mix of opening and weekday closing shifts, helping with cooking, cleaning, and customer service. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible hours, and the same strong benefits package for hourly crew.
General Manager
- Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)
- Location: Strongsville, OH
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead a high-volume restaurant, manage department and shift managers, and drive results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Comes with flexible schedule, paid vacation, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and tuition assistance through Archways to Opportunity.
Dietary Aide
- Employer: Progressive Quality Care – The Avenue at Strongsville
- Location: Strongsville, OH
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
Support a hotel-like rehab and nursing facility by helping with meal setup, dishwashing, dining room cleanup, and stocking. Good fit if you’re dependable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like working in a clean, organized kitchen setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have other shifts or roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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