In 1998, a gold mine in northern Saskatchewan stopped producing after barely four years of operation. Gold was trading near US$300 an ounce, and Contact Lake had yielded roughly 190,000 ounces before its underground workings went quiet. Nearly three decades later, bullion is worth more than 10 times as much, and new drilling has encountered gold mineralization hundreds of meters beneath the old mine. The question is no longer simply why Contact Lake closed, but how much of its geological story the original miners had reached.

That question extends well beyond one Saskatchewan property. Across the gold industry, exploration companies are reconsidering previously mined ground as major new discoveries become harder to find and deeper targets become more accessible to modern drilling and geological modeling. Old production records can identify where gold occurred, but they cannot establish where an entire mineralized system ends.

What Changed Since US$300 Gold?

The price contrast is striking. The World Bank's January 1999 commodity review recorded an average gold price of US$294 per ounce in 1998, down from US$388 in 1996. On November 13, 2026, Reuters reported spot gold at US$3,898.84 per ounce, even after a sharp weekly decline. That represents a roughly thirteenfold increase in the nominal gold price, although mining costs, financing conditions and environmental requirements have also changed substantially.

Contact Lake's closure, however, had a more complicated explanation than weak bullion prices alone. A 1998 provincial geologists' report attributed the shutdown to lower-than-expected grades, while a later Saskatchewan Geological Survey review described downgraded reserves and insufficient new reserves to sustain production. The weak gold market formed the economic backdrop, not a complete explanation. The site was subsequently reclaimed, and the province reported in 2009 that it had entered its institutional control program, an important distinction from a mine merely awaiting a restart.

Nevertheless, reconsidering known mineralized ground has become an established industry strategy. In its March 2026 exploration review, S&P Global reported that mine site exploration accounted for a record 45% of global exploration budgets in 2025, compared with 21% allocated to early-stage grassroots projects. Existing geological records and established access routes can help explorers narrow their search, even if old mine infrastructure proves unusable.

The discovery numbers help explain that preference. S&P Global's September 2026 analysis identified 371 major gold deposits discovered from 1990 through 2025, but only nine discovered since 2020 had reached its two-million-ounce threshold. It also found that fewer than half of 258 initial gold-resource announcements from 2020 through 2025 involved greenfield assets.

S&P Global analyst Cesar Pastrana wrote, "The discovery challenge has become increasingly technical and costly."

The Ground Beneath Contact Lake

One company applying that approach is Trident Resources Corp. (ROCK:TSXV; TRDTF:OTCQB; 6BP0:FSE), which is exploring the Contact Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The historic operation was managed by Cameco and produced from late 1994 until 1998. A 2021 account citing Cameco Corp.'s (CCO:TSX; CCJ:NYSE) mine closeout records listed 188,185 recovered ounces from approximately 1.01 million tonnes processed at an average grade of 6.16 grams of gold per tonne. Trident is now studying the Bakos Shear Zone, the geological structure that hosted much of the original mineralization, rather than assuming the former mine's limits define the deposit's limits.

In its April 29, 2026 announcement, Trident reported that hole CL26036 intersected 15.11 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over a drilled length of 51.83 meters, including 20.69 g/t over 28.69 meters. The hole tested BK3, more than 200 meters east-northeast along the mineralized trend from the historical Main Zone, and included an exceptionally high individual assay of 1,055 g/t over 0.50 meter. Such values warrant attention but also careful interpretation: isolated exceptionally rich samples can influence a longer interval's average grade, and the company said true widths had not been determined.

The more direct test of what lies below the mine arrived in Trident's September 17 results. Hole CL26050 returned 8.69 g/t gold over 11.97 meters, including 31.98 g/t over 3.16 meters, from a downhole depth beginning at 613.03 meters. Trident located that intersection approximately 220 vertical meters beneath the lowest historical workings in BK1, where past mining had reached about 340 meters. These were drilled intervals, not measured mining widths; the company estimated the true thickness in CL26050 at 70% to 75% of the reported intercept.

Other September holes added a separate dimension to the exploration picture. CL26049 returned 3.46 g/t over 15.00 meters, while CL26051 produced several mineralized intervals, including 6.43 g/t over 7.45 meters, in the less-tested Buffer Zone between BK1 and BK3.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Wiesblatt said in April, "We are seeing high-grade gold associated with multiple, parallel shear zones in drilling," pointing to the company's interest in how the structures connect. The drilling supports further testing of a system extending beyond the mined areas, but it does not yet demonstrate the continuity, tonnage, or recoverability needed to establish an economic deposit.

Trident also has a broader resource base that must be kept separate from the historical Contact Lake mine. In November 2025, it reported approximately 896,500 indicated ounces and 1.13 million inferred ounces across four other deposits, including Preview SW, located about 2.5 kilometers southeast of Contact Lake. Those estimates used US$2,600-per-ounce gold assumptions, compared with US$1,500 to US$1,700 in earlier estimates, illustrating how economic assumptions can affect resource boundaries. Crucially, those reported resource ounces did not include the Contact Lake mine area or its recent drill intersections, and inferred resources carry greater geological uncertainty than indicated resources.

The Next Tests Are About Continuity

As of its September 17 update, Trident had completed 17 summer and fall drill holes totaling 12,066 meters toward a planned 20,000-meter program. Approximately 8,000 meters remained in that announced plan, with additional assays expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and into the first quarter of 2027. Its stated targets included deeper extensions of BK1, the southwest continuation of BK2, and the mineralized ground between BK1 and BK3. Those are announced exploration objectives, not completed discoveries.

The company has also been gathering information that previous operators did not have in the same form. A September 15 release described a drone magnetic survey with 25-meter line spacing over eight square kilometers surrounding Contact Lake, intended to clarify buried structures and guide drilling. By September 17, Trident had also collected about 7,000 samples toward a planned 9,000-sample regional soil program. Further work must determine whether separate intersections form continuous zones, how their grades vary, and whether mining, processing and permitting costs would support any future development.

Gold Prices Are Only Part of the Equation.

Independent sector commentary offers both an incentive and a caution. In an October 2026 assessment, Sprott argued that the industry was placing greater emphasis on capital discipline after earlier expansion cycles resulted in substantial write-downs. That context matters at Contact Lake: higher gold prices can justify a fresh exploration program, but a new mine would still require a sufficiently defined resource, technical studies, financing, and regulatory approvals. Even on previously mined ground, those are different questions from whether a drill hole contains gold.

Trident has also attracted company-specific equity research. On June 10, Fundamental Research Corp. analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a "Buy" rating and a CA$7.48 price target, according to TipRanks.

Separately,Reuters reported on July 9 that Ventum Financial initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating and a CA$7.30 price target. Both ratings represent analysts' opinions rather than evidence that additional mineral resources or profitable mining operations have been established.

As of a November 2026 market-data snapshot, Trident had approximately 41.05 million common shares outstanding. In September, the company reported approximately CA$20 million in cash and marketable securities to finance work through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

The most meaningful near-term test is therefore geological, not a calculation based on today's gold price. As the remaining assays arrive, Trident will have an opportunity to establish whether the mineralization found 220 meters below Contact Lake's old workings connects with the wider system in a consistent and potentially resource-scale way. The mine's 1998 closure is established history; the extent of what remains beneath it is still being measured.

Ownership and Share Structure1

Institutions hold about 8.52% of Trident Resources, while Management and insiders own approximately 3.78%, with retail investors accounting for the balance.

The largest disclosed holders include Sprott Inc. (4.86%), Middlefield Capital Corporation (2.44%), MRF 2025 Resource Limited Partnership (2.44%), 321gold, Ltd (1.46%), and Jordan Trimble (1.53%).

The company has roughly 41.05 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of about CA$145.31 million.

No verified insider open-market buys or sells were found for the last six months.

2 series of warrants remain outstanding. Public records show 3 historical share restructures.

Important Disclosures:

As of the date of this article, officers, contractors, shareholders, and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Cameco Corp. James Guttman wrote this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an employee. This article does not constitute investment advice and is not a solicitation for any investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her personal financial adviser and perform their own comprehensive investment research. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.

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1. Ownership and Share Structure Information

Ownership percentages, named holders, share count, market capitalization, and the 52-week range for Trident Resources were compiled from company public filings and investor materials, exchange notices, insider-trade reports (SEDI / equivalent), and third-party data providers. Figures are as of 2026-11-13 unless a source was dated earlier. Pie slices are normalized to 100% of basic shares outstanding; retail is the residual after disclosed institutions, management, insiders, and strategic holders. Warrant terms are current outstanding series only. Restructures are historical consolidations, splits, and symbol or name changes. Insider buying and selling covers open-market trades from the prior six months through 2026-11-13 and excludes option exercises. These are public-source estimates and can differ from a later official register.