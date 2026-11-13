Gold is falling, but some of the world's largest buyers have been moving in the opposite direction. On November 12, spot gold dropped to US$3,948.82 an ounce, extending its decline for a third consecutive session, according to Reuters. Yet the World Gold Council reported just days earlier that central banks had purchased 321 tonnes of gold during the third quarter, a 42% increase from the same period last year.

The contrasting developments raise an interesting question. Why have central banks been accumulating gold at an accelerated pace while traders are pushing its price lower? The answer reveals a divide between the immediate pressures influencing gold prices and the longer-term considerations driving some of the precious metal's most influential buyers.

Key Takeaways

Central Bank Demand Remains Strong: Central banks purchased 321 tonnes of gold in Q3 2026, a 42% year-over-year increase, even as prices came under pressure in November.

Central banks purchased 321 tonnes of gold in Q3 2026, a 42% year-over-year increase, even as prices came under pressure in November. Gold Faces Competing Market Forces: Higher interest-rate expectations and a stronger U.S. dollar have weighed on prices, while institutional demand remains an important component of the longer-term outlook.

Higher interest-rate expectations and a stronger U.S. dollar have weighed on prices, while institutional demand remains an important component of the longer-term outlook. Sranan Gold Advances Suriname Exploration: The company reported 3 meters grading 20.89 g/t gold at Lawatino's 101 Zone, expanded drilling at its Tapanahony Project, and is targeting an initial Lawatino drilling program in early 2027.

Central Banks See Something Beyond the Selloff

The World Gold Council's November 3 report showed that central banks and other official institutions purchased an estimated 321.2 tonnes of gold during the third quarter of 2026, compared with 226.3 tonnes a year earlier. The total exceeded the five-year quarterly average of approximately 227 tonnes and brought purchases during the first nine months of 2026 to 675 tonnes, 6% above the comparable 2025 period.

The accumulation was not evenly distributed. China and Poland accounted for approximately 104 tonnes of publicly reported third-quarter purchases, while the World Gold Council estimated that roughly 63% of total official-sector demand was unreported. The distinction matters because the 321-tonne figure includes estimated purchases rather than exclusively disclosed transactions.

The organization's analysis suggested that central banks continued prioritizing reserve diversification and risk management. Although some institutions may have taken advantage of lower prices during the third quarter, the scale of accumulation indicated that their decisions were influenced by considerations extending beyond short-term market movements.

The broader demand picture was more complicated. According to the World Gold Council's November 3 announcement, physically backed gold exchange-traded funds attracted 211 tonnes during the third quarter, lifting holdings to a record 4,256 tonnes. Meanwhile, bar-and-coin demand declined 19% year over year, and jewelry demand fell 17% as elevated prices discouraged consumers.

Louise Street, senior markets analyst at the World Gold Council, offered a measured assessment of the competing forces. "The outlook for gold looks finely balanced through to the end of the year," she said.

The distinction between short-term trading and longer-term demand was also examined by Reuterscolumnist Clyde Russell in a November 9 commentary. Russell argued that gold's recent volatility reflected changing interest-rate expectations, speculative trading and shifts in financial markets. At the same time, he identified central-bank reserve diversification and longer-term fiscal concerns as factors supporting the broader investment case for gold.

The immediate pressure on gold became clearer as November progressed. Stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation figures increased expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again in December. Higher interest rates generally make gold less attractive relative to interest-bearing investments because bullion produces no yield. A stronger U.S. dollar can create additional pressure by making gold more expensive for international buyers.

By November 12, the dollar had reached a 19-month high as gold extended its losses. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, told Reuters, "Gold retreated to test key support around US$3,970, as sellers focused on persistent U.S. inflation and hawkish comments from several Fed officials."

Markets were increasingly anticipating a December rate increase, with Reuters reporting that traders assigned approximately a 91% probability to a quarter-percentage-point hike. The possibility of a larger increase had also attracted attention following the inflation data.

Still, the longer-term demand outlook remains distinct from the immediate trading environment. In its third-quarter outlook, the World Gold Council anticipated that central banks would remain significant buyers through the remainder of 2026, raising its expectation for full-year purchases to at least match 2025 levels. It also identified higher interest rates, bond yields and a stronger dollar as potential headwinds, balanced against geopolitical uncertainty, inflation risks and financial-market stress.

The figures illustrate why a decline in gold prices does not necessarily signal a corresponding decline in long-term interest in the metal. Central-bank reserve decisions and financial-market trading operate on different timelines, and strong institutional demand does not prevent corrections when monetary conditions change.

Gold Exploration Continues Despite the Price Swings

For the mining industry, the distinction is particularly relevant. Exploration programs, resource evaluation, permitting and mine development can take years, meaning decisions about potential future gold supply cannot depend entirely on where bullion trades on a particular day.

The World Gold Council reported that global mine production increased 3% year over year to a third-quarter record of 1,071 tonnes. Nevertheless, maintaining production over time requires continued investment in exploration and the evaluation of new mineralized systems.

That longer-term perspective helps explain the ongoing activities of Sranan Gold Corp. (SRAN:CSE; SRANF:OTCQB; P84:FSE), which is exploring two gold properties in Suriname's Guiana Shield, a geological region containing established gold-producing districts.

Its 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname lies along the Central Guiana Shear Zone, a major geological structure associated with gold mineralization across the region. The property contains extensive historical artisanal mining activity, including areas where small-scale miners recovered gold from alluvial deposits formed by the natural movement and concentration of gold-bearing material.

Sranan has identified two principal exploration areas, the 101 Zone and Bodoe Zone, separated by approximately 1.5 kilometers. Their northwest-southeast alignment corresponds with interpreted geological structures, including shear zones where rocks have been fractured and displaced by geological forces.

According to the company's November 2026 investor presentation, remote-sensing work identified areas of elevated fracture density that may provide clues about the pathways through which gold-bearing fluids once moved. The model, developed using MUD SAR remote-sensing technology, highlights geological structures that may have influenced the distribution of mineralization across the property.

The November presentation also illustrates how areas of historical alluvial mining overlap with, or lie downstream from, zones of interpreted elevated fracture density. Sranan is using those observations alongside trenching, geological mapping and sampling to identify areas warranting further investigation. The geological interpretation offers a method for selecting exploration targets, although it does not establish that gold mineralization extends continuously between them.

High-Grade Results Add Detail to Lawatino's Gold Targets

Exploration at Lawatino has progressed from initial reconnaissance sampling toward more systematic evaluation of exposed mineralization.

On July 14, Sranan reported that 11 of its first 43 reconnaissance samples returned gold grades exceeding 1 gram per tonne (g/t), including a grab sample grading 101.5 g/t gold at the 101 Zone. Grab samples are selected pieces of rock that can help identify mineralization, but they do not necessarily represent average grades across a deposit.

The company followed those findings with September 10 results reporting 1 meter grading 39.55 g/t gold at the 101 Zone and 4 meters grading 1.29 g/t gold at Bodoe. Channel samples, collected across continuous sections of exposed material, can provide additional information about the distribution of mineralization.

The most recent exploration results, announced October 22, included a 3-meter channel interval grading 20.89 g/t gold from trench 26LACH-008. The interval comprised three consecutive 1-meter samples grading 55.04 g/t, 3.96 g/t and 3.66 g/t gold. Additional grab samples from the area returned grades as high as 57.58 g/t.

Technical analyst Stewart Thomson assigned Sranan a "Speculative Buy" rating in an August 5, 2026, assessment.1

The November presentation incorporates these results into Sranan's updated exploration model, identifying high-grade occurrences within northwest-southeast trending shear zones cutting through highly weathered basalt containing quartz veins. The geological setting provides a basis for investigating whether mineralization identified in separate trenches reflects a broader connected system.

There are important limitations. Additional channel sampling from the same October trench returned 8 meters grading 0.08 g/t gold and 1 meter grading 0.09 g/t. The company also cautioned that the geometry of mineralized structures remained insufficiently understood to establish true widths. These are surface exploration results, not drilling intercepts, and they do not establish a mineral resource or demonstrate economic viability.

Oscar Louzada, Sranan's chief executive officer, emphasized the early stage of the work in the October 22 announcement. "We have examined only a small portion of the 18,468-hectare property," he said.

The company's exploration strategy is intended to build on these early findings rather than treat individual high-grade samples as evidence of an established deposit. Its geological crews have continued trenching and sampling between the 101 and Bodoe Zones while evaluating other targets across the broader property.

Drilling Progress Adds Another Dimension to Sranan's Exploration

Lawatino is not Sranan's only active exploration property. The company's separate 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Gold Project covers one of Suriname's historically productive artisanal mining districts, with its principal drilling targets located along a gold-bearing shear-zone system extending approximately 4.5 kilometers.

According to Sranan's November 2026 investor presentation, drilling at Randy's Pit had reached 7,640 meters, while 3,614 meters had been completed at Poeketi Pit. The figures provide an updated measure of the exploration work undertaken at Tapanahony, where the company began diamond drilling in August 2025.

At Randy's Pit, previously reported diamond drilling included 64 meters grading 3.00 g/t gold, including 17 meters grading 10.5 g/t, as well as 11 meters grading 7.33 g/t gold, including 4 meters grading 14.59 g/t. Unlike Lawatino's surface samples, these results came from drill core collected beneath the surface, although reported downhole lengths do not necessarily represent the true thickness of mineralization.

The November presentation reported that gold mineralization at Randy's Pit had been traced to approximately 200 meters below surface and along more than 800 meters of the Poeketi Shear Zone. Sranan's geological interpretation identifies high-grade gold-bearing lenses within sheared basalt, with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth. In exploration terminology, this means the known limits have not yet been fully established by drilling.

Sranan announced on April 15 that it had mobilized a second drill rig for a planned 5,000-meter diamond drilling program at Poeketi. The work was designed to investigate approximately 1 kilometer of mineralized corridor where artisanal miners had been extracting coarse gold from surface pits and shallow underground workings.

An exploration update included in the November presentation listed 18 completed drill holes at Poeketi and 10 additional completed holes at Randy's Pit, with assay results pending when that update was prepared. The presentation also identified further targets based on geological mapping, geochemical sampling, LiDAR surveys, historical exploration, and airborne magnetic data. These targets were being evaluated for additional fieldwork and potential future drilling.

The updated presentation lists one drill rig operating at Tapanahony, while outlining continued work at Randy's Pit, Poeketi and other targets along the mineralized trend. Results from the remaining drilling and exploration activities could provide additional information about the dimensions and continuity of gold mineralization across the property.

Analyst Sees Potential in Sranan's Exploration Portfolio

1Technical analyst Stewart Thomson assigned Sranan a "Speculative Buy" rating in an August 5, 2026, assessment, with short-, medium- and long-term price targets of CA$0.17, CA$0.27 and CA$0.35, respectively. Thomson cited the company's experienced management team, high-grade exploration results and what he considered an attractive valuation.

He also characterized the Lawatino Gold Project as offering "low-cost, high-reward exploration upside," pointing to its location within the Guiana Shield and the region's established mining infrastructure. His assessment combined Sranan's exploration results with his technical interpretation of its share-price performance. The research was prepared through a company-funded arrangement, and his targets represented opinions rather than guaranteed outcomes.

What Comes Next for Lawatino

At Lawatino, Sranan's immediate objective is to refine its geological interpretation through additional trenching, mapping, soil auger sampling, and remote-sensing analysis. The company is also examining historical mining areas and using its fracture-density model to prioritize targets for future drilling.

The November presentation identifies a Phase I drilling program targeted for early 2027, consistent with the company's October 22 exploration update. Preparations include geological work, the evaluation of drill targets, and planning for equipment mobilization and associated facilities.

The program remains subject to exploration results, equipment availability, logistics, and other operational considerations. Drilling will be needed to determine whether the high-grade gold occurrences identified at surface continue beneath the trenches and whether the separate mineralized zones form part of a more extensive geological system.

For Sranan, that is the next important exploration question. After identifying high-grade gold samples at Lawatino's 101 Zone and building a geological model across the approximately 1.5-kilometer trend toward Bodoe, the company is preparing to test its interpretation below the surface through its planned early 2027 drilling program.

Ownership and Share Structure2

According to Sranan Gold's November 2026 investor presentation, management and insiders hold approximately 10% of the company's shares, while institutional investors account for another 10%. Retail shareholders hold the remaining 80%. These figures reflect the company's reported ownership breakdown in its latest presentation.

The November presentation lists approximately 94.95 million common shares outstanding, together with 7.70 million options and 14.24 million warrants, bringing the fully diluted share count to approximately 116.89 million. The fully diluted figure represents the potential total share count assuming the exercise of the outstanding options and warrants, rather than the number of common shares currently issued.

Important Disclosures:

Sranan Gold Corp. is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports. The company pays a monthly sponsorship fee of US$3,000–US$6,000 for banner advertising and an enhanced company profile page. Streetwise Reports' editorial content is fully independent and is not influenced by sponsorship. As of the date of this article, officers, contractors, shareholders, and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Sranan Gold Corp. James Guttman wrote this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an employee. This article does not constitute investment advice and is not a solicitation for any investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her personal financial adviser and perform their own comprehensive investment research. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.

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1. Disclosure for the quote from the Stewart Thomson article published on August 5, 2026

Sranan Gold Corp. has paid Street Smart (an affiliate of Streetwise Reports) a fee of US$4,000 for the preparation of an independent technical research report, published on August 5, 2026. Author Certification and Compensation: Stewart Thomson was retained and compensated as an independent contractor by Street Smart for writing this article. Mr. Thomson is a retired Canadian financial advisor who has passed the Canadian Securities Course as well as additional technical analysis courses that were mandated by his former employer and approved by Ontario regulatory bodies. Mr. Thomson is not an investment advisor. He does not know the financial situation or risk tolerance of any reader. For the past 15 years, he has been editing and writing numerous financial newsletters that have a strong focus on charts. The recommendations and opinions expressed in this content reflect the personal, independent, and objective views of the author regarding any and all of the companies discussed. No part of the compensation received by the author was, is, or will be directly or indirectly tied to the specific recommendations or views expressed. Mr. Thomson owns no securities in Sranan Gold Corp., and he has no direct financial relationship with the company.

2. Ownership and Share Structure Information

Ownership percentages, named holders, share count, market capitalization, and the 52-week range for Sranan Gold were compiled from company public filings and investor materials, exchange notices, insider-trade reports (SEDI / equivalent), and third-party data providers. Figures are as of 2026-11-12 unless a source was dated earlier. Pie slices are normalized to 100% of basic shares outstanding; retail is the residual after disclosed institutions, management, insiders, and strategic holders. Warrant terms are current outstanding series only. Restructures are historical consolidations, splits, and symbol or name changes. Insider buying and selling covers open-market trades from the prior six months through 2026-11-12 and excludes option exercises. These are public-source estimates and can differ from a later official register.