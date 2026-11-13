Key Investor Takeaways

FUTR named Teddy Auto Group, which runs four New York dealerships, as the first dealer partner for FUTR Agent Leads, a service it launched on November 4.

Agent Leads uses FUTR's car-payment data to find a dealer's own consenting customers who may be ready to refinance or trade in. The FUTR Agent App reaches out to gauge their interest before the dealer calls.

Dealers earn FUTR Tokens, issued by the FUTR Foundation, by enrolling new customers in FUTR Payments and spend them to unlock leads. The company said a dealer that earns enough tokens can bring the cost of winning back a customer down to zero.

CEO Alex McDougall told Streetwise Reports that FUTR makes money through stronger dealer incentives to add consumers, longer customer life, and a portion of the tokens collected on each lead.

FUTR expects more of its roughly 180 active US dealerships to follow in the fourth quarter and plans to report results as they become available.

U.S. auto loan balances reached US$1.73 trillion in the third quarter, and auto refinancing volume has risen sharply since early 2024.

The company noted there is no assurance that dealers will earn enough tokens, that customers will respond or qualify, or that more dealers will sign on.

Winning Back the Buyer Who Already Said Yes

When a dealer sells a car, it usually loses touch with the buyer until the buyer comes back, and sometimes that buyer goes to a competitor instead. The FUTR Corp. (FTRC:TSX.V; FTRCF:OTCQB; QA20:FSE) says it can change that by spotting which past buyers are ready for their next deal.

On November 11, FUTR announced that Teddy Auto Group is the first auto dealer partner for FUTR Agent Leads, a service FUTR launched November 4. Teddy Auto Group runs Teddy Nissan, Teddy Volkswagen of the Bronx, Teddy Volkswagen of Queens West, and Teddy Autos, all in New York. When it launched the service, FUTR said auto dealers would follow in the fourth quarter.

CEO Alex McDougall said the service gives dealers something most lead lists can't. "Agent Leads allow a dealer to get access to high-conversion, real-time, trade-in and refinance leads from their own consumer base along with a high-touch channel to reach those leads through the FUTR Agent App," he told Streetwise Reports. "This is in contrast to generic 'off lease' or other lead lists that just have estimated loan end dates and generic contact information for dealers to cold call."

FUTR finds Teddy's customers who are good candidates to refinance or trade in, and its FUTR Agent App reaches out to them before Teddy's team calls. The company gave an example: a customer who bought a used SUV from Teddy two years ago and has paid on time since may now qualify for a better rate, or may have built up enough equity to trade up. FUTR flags that customer, the app checks the customer's interest, and Teddy gets the chance to sell them their next car.

"When we started offering weekly payments, I said the data behind these deals was valuable. This is what I meant," said Teddy Auto Group President Julio Batista. "FUTR can see which of our customers are ready for a better rate or a newer car, and the FUTR Agent App proactively reaches out to them before we pick up the phone. The best lead a dealership can get is someone who already bought from us, and every new customer we put on FUTR helps pay for finding them."

What Every Car Payment Tells FUTR

FUTR Payments handles a customer's car payments every week or two. That lets the company see whether each payment clears, how it lines up with the customer's payday, and how fast the loan is shrinking. A credit report or a dealer's own system doesn't show this, the company said.

FUTR uses that data to sort customers into three types of leads:

Credit improvement: on-time payers still on a high rate, such as a customer who bought with a 19% loan and hasn't missed a payment in a year. They may now qualify to refinance or move into a newer car.

on-time payers still on a high rate, such as a customer who bought with a 19% loan and hasn't missed a payment in a year. They may now qualify to refinance or move into a newer car. Equity built: reliable payers whose car is likely worth more than they owe, who could trade in and put the difference toward a newer car.

reliable payers whose car is likely worth more than they owe, who could trade in and put the difference toward a newer car. Risk mitigation: customers whose payments have started to bounce, who could be offered a lower payment or a more affordable car before they fall behind.

Every FUTR Payments customer is also a FUTR Agent App user, so the app can contact them directly, for example, to say they may qualify for a lower payment and ask whether they'd like a call from the dealer. All leads come from the dealer's own FUTR Payments customers who have consented to share their information.

Earn the Lead, Don't Buy It

Instead of buying leads, dealers earn them. Dealers receive FUTR Tokens, issued by the FUTR Foundation, for each new customer they put on FUTR Payments, plus a welcome bonus based on recent deals, and spend those tokens to unlock leads. Each week, a dealer sees its token balance and the available leads, unlocks the ones it wants, and follows up after the app has gauged the customer's interest.

Research Capital Corp. analyst Greg McLeish kept his "Speculative Buy" rating and CA$3 target on FUTR in a September 30 report.

McDougall offered an example of how the math could work. A dealer might earn 100 FUTR Tokens for each new customer it enrolls in FUTR Payments and spend 1,000 tokens to unlock a consumer lead. In that case, signing up 10 new customers would pay for one lead.

The company said a dealer that earns enough tokens can cover the cost of unlocking leads entirely, potentially bringing its lead-acquisition cost to zero. In effect, it said, the customers a dealer signs up today pay for the trade-in customers it wins back tomorrow.

"Dealers have been how FUTR reaches consumers. Now we are giving back," McDougall said in the release. "We can see which of a dealer's customers are ready for a better rate or a new car; the FUTR Agent App can proactively reach out to them, and a dealer that keeps putting new customers on FUTR can win them back at no cost. That moves FUTR from a product dealers sell to a partner that helps them sell more."

How FUTR Gets Paid

FUTR expects to generate revenue from qualified leads, while also benefiting from greater dealer incentives to add new consumers, longer customer relationships, and the collection of a portion of the tokens used on each lead.

"FUTR makes money from the lead with greater dealer incentives to add new consumers to the platform, longer life of customer and from the lead itself through collecting a portion of the Tokens," McDougall told Streetwise Reports.

The company said Agent Leads could help its business in other ways too. The Teddy launch gives FUTR a track record to take to its network of about 180 active US auto dealerships. A customer who refinances or trades in is signed up with FUTR again instead of leaving when the loan ends, and dealers that rely on FUTR for leads have more reason to keep bringing it their deals. The service also turns payment data FUTR already collects into a product dealers want, while giving customers new reasons to use the FUTR Agent App.

FUTR expects more dealers to follow Teddy in the fourth quarter and plans to report results as they become available. It also plans to give dealers a FUTR Agent Leads business agent that briefs salespeople on each customer and lets them practice the call.

The company noted there is no assurance that dealers will earn enough tokens to cover the cost of leads, that customers will respond or qualify, or that more dealers will follow Teddy. It also said automated calling and the use of consumer data are subject to regulatory requirements, and the FUTR Token is subject to program terms and regulations that may change.

An Analyst Watches the Token Bet

FUTR's token model, which now powers Agent Leads, is also part of how its covering analyst values the company. Research Capital Corp. analyst Greg McLeish kept his "Speculative Buy" rating and CA$3 target on FUTR in a September 30 report. With the stock at CA$0.20 at the time, the target implied a potential return of 1,400%.

McLeish bases his target on a sum-of-the-parts valuation that includes FUTR's core platform and a discounted value for its token reserve. In earlier reports, he assigned CA$1.81 per share to the platform and CA$1.08 per share to the token reserve, for a combined valuation of CA$2.89 per share, rounded to a CA$3 target.

His September report focused on FUTR's partnership with USA Financial, which he called "an important expansion of FUTR's distribution." He said reaching advisors through an established firm could let FUTR sign them up more efficiently than recruiting them one at a time. He also said the deal complements FUTR's September 28 agreement with NextMove Capital, which gives FUTR somewhere to refer households better suited to smaller, goal-based investment accounts. FUTR Planning generated CA$294,276 in lead-generation fees in June, its first month of commercial operations, providing an existing revenue base for FUTR's broader lead-generation business.

McLeish also cautioned that wider reach isn't the same as revenue. USA Financial's more than 225 offices are a distribution opportunity, he said, not 225 new paying advisors or contracted revenue. The next thing to watch, in his view, is whether the wider access turns into paying customers, repeat lead purchases, and better operating results.

A Trillion-Dollar Market Gets an Agent

Americans owe a lot on their cars, and the number keeps growing. Auto loan balances rose by US$21 billion in the third quarter to US$1.73 trillion, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Tuesday. Lenders added US$208 billion in new auto loans during the quarter, and the share of auto loans slipping into early delinquency ticked up.

Refinancing has become a major part of that market. The number of US borrowers refinancing their auto loans rose from 66,000 in the first quarter of 2024 to 111,000 in the first quarter of 2026, according to Experian PLC (EXPN:LSE; EXPGY:OTCQX) data reported by Dealership Guy. Over the same period, the total amount refinanced climbed from US$1.98 billion to US$3.48 billion. Refinancing is also paying off more: borrowers who refinanced in the first quarter cut their rates by an average of 2.24 percentage points, compared with 0.47 points two years earlier, the outlet reported, citing The Wall Street Journal. Many borrowers remain locked into higher-rate loans taken out from 2023 to 2025, auto refinance lender iLending said in May, and that gap continues to drive demand.

Finding those borrowers at the right moment is where FUTR, which calls itself an AI agent company, sees its opening. AI agents, software that can take actions on a user's behalf rather than just answer questions, are moving quickly into business software. Research firm Gartner Inc. (IT:NYSE) forecasts that 40% of enterprise applications will include task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025, according to a roundup of industry data. The same roundup cited Grand View Research's estimate that the global AI agents market will reach US$10.9 billion this year and US$50.31 billion by 2030.

The roundup also noted that Gartner expects more than 40% of agentic AI projects to be canceled by the end of 2027, citing escalating costs and unclear business value. FUTR's bet is that a focused agent, one that knows when a customer may be ready to refinance and reaches out to them first, can turn that technology into deals for dealers.

Ownership and Share Structure1

Management and insiders own approximately 13.50% of The FUTR Corp., while strategic entities hold about 1.99%, with retail investors accounting for the balance.

The largest disclosed holders include Gordon Paterson (10.00%), Uptempo Inc. (1.99%), Alexander McDougall (0.95%), Michael A. Hilmer (0.81%), Ashish Kapoor (0.74%), and Jay Graver (0.49%).

The company has roughly 152.42 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of about CA$27.4 million.

Insiders were buyers over the last six months, purchasing about 3.30 million shares, with no verified open-market sales in that window.

Seven series of warrants remain outstanding. Public records show 3 historical share restructures.

Common Questions from Investors

What did FUTR announce?

On November 11, FUTR said Teddy Auto Group is the first auto dealer partner for FUTR Agent Leads. Teddy runs Teddy Nissan, Teddy Volkswagen of the Bronx, Teddy Volkswagen of Queens West, and Teddy Autos in New York.

How does FUTR Agent Leads work?

FUTR Payments handles customers' car payments every week or two, so it can see whether payments clear and how fast loans are shrinking. FUTR uses that data to flag customers who may be ready to refinance or trade in. The FUTR Agent App contacts them to gauge interest, and the dealer follows up.

What types of leads does it produce?

There are three types. Credit improvement covers on-time payers on high rates. Equity built covers reliable payers whose car is likely worth more than they owe. Risk mitigation covers customers whose payments have started to bounce. All leads come from a dealer's own FUTR Payments customers who have consented to share their information.

How do dealers pay for leads?

Dealers earn FUTR Tokens for each new customer they put on FUTR Payments, plus a welcome bonus, and spend tokens to unlock leads. In an example McDougall offered, a dealer might earn 100 tokens per new customer and spend 1,000 tokens on a lead, so 10 new customers would pay for one lead.

How does FUTR make money from Agent Leads?

McDougall told Streetwise Reports that FUTR benefits from greater dealer incentives to add new consumers, a longer customer life, and collecting a portion of the tokens on each lead. A customer who refinances or trades in is also signed up with FUTR again.

What does the analyst say?

Research Capital Corp.'s Greg McLeish kept a "Speculative Buy" rating and a CA$3 target on FUTR in a September 30 report. His valuation includes a discounted value for FUTR's token reserve.

How big is the market?

US auto loan balances reached US$1.73 trillion in the third quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Quarterly auto refinancings rose from 66,000 to 111,000 between the first quarters of 2024 and 2026, according to Experian data.

What are the risks?

The company said there is no assurance that dealers will earn enough tokens to cover lead costs, that customers will respond or qualify, or that more dealers will follow Teddy. Automated calling, consumer data use, and the FUTR Token are subject to regulatory requirements and program terms that may change.

Important Disclosures:

The FUTR Corp. is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports. The company pays a monthly sponsorship fee of US$3,000–US$6,000 for banner advertising and an enhanced company profile page. Streetwise Reports' editorial content is fully independent and is not influenced by sponsorship. As of the date of this article, officers, contractors, shareholders, and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of The FUTR Corp. Steve Sobek wrote this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an employee. This article does not constitute investment advice and is not a solicitation for any investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her personal financial adviser and perform their own comprehensive investment research. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.

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1. Ownership and Share Structure Information

Ownership percentages, named holders, share count, market capitalization, and the 52-week range for The FUTR Corp. were compiled from company public filings and investor materials, exchange notices, insider-trade reports (SEDI / equivalent), and third-party data providers. Figures are as of 2026-11-04 unless a source was dated earlier. Pie slices are normalized to 100% of basic shares outstanding; retail is the residual after disclosed institutions, management, insiders, and strategic holders. Warrant terms are current outstanding series only. Restructures are historical consolidations, splits, and symbol or name changes. Insider buying and selling covers open-market trades from the prior six months through 2026-11-04 and excludes option exercises. These are public-source estimates and can differ from a later official register.