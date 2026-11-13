GreenCore Solutions Corp., which rebranded as WeFetch.ai, announced on November 9, 2026, its focus on artificial intelligence software for the AI shopping market, positioning gtinfetch.ai as the lead product that resolves 84 million barcodes across 70 countries for AI agents, consumers, retailers, and brands.

Key Investor Takeaways

GreenCore Solutions Corp. completed its rebrand to WeFetch.ai on November 9, 2026, centering operations on gtinfetch.ai, a barcode resolution system covering 84 million product records across 70 countries.

The move aligns with growing AI agent adoption, with eight in 10 B2B software buyers surveyed by G2 reporting that their companies purchased AI agent software or services in the previous 12 months, creating demand for reliable GTIN resolvers.

Operations leverage 37 AI agents on Microsoft Azure across 18 regions, with AWS backup, and every cleared order generates a signed receipt in the Record of Cleared Orders (RCO).

Pricing combines promotional access with per-answer fees over x402, targeting the projected multi-trillion-dollar agentic commerce opportunity.

Integration with leading AI platforms positions the tools for direct use by agents from ChatGPT, Claude, and others.

The Rebrand and gtinfetch.ai Launch

The Vancouver-based WeFetch.ai, previously known as GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC), unveiled the rebrand in a press release on November 9, 2026, highlighting its shift into AI-native tools for agentic commerce. The flagship gtinfetch.ai serves as a GTIN resolver keyed to Global Trade Item Numbers (barcodes), answering only when sources agree and returning "unknown" rather than guessing. It includes companion products: triggerfetch for brands, shopfetch for shoppers, and matchfetch for AI agents. The platform integrates with major AI models including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Mistral, Perplexity, and Muse. Operations run on Microsoft Azure across 18 regions with 37 AI agents managing daily tasks, backed by AWS in Paris, and every cleared order generates a signed receipt in the Record of Cleared Orders (RCO).

The rebrand directly targets the expanding AI shopping sector, where the company cites third-party data estimating that 3.24 billion people accessed at least one of the leading large language model platforms monthly in October 2026, 53% of consumers had used AI for shopping in the previous three months, and eight in 10 B2B software buyers surveyed by G2 had purchased AI agent software or services in the previous 12 months. It contrasts its early move with slower adopters, noting that laggards face a specialist gap. The announcement distinguishes the private Vancouver firm from the separately listed UK convenience-food company Greencore Group plc (GNC:LSE), which has no connection to the AI initiative.

"I am pleased to announce to shareholders that we moved early into the AI agent market," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of WeFetch.ai. "In the 11 months of 2026, AI reached 3 billion users, and 8 in 10 buyers in leading sectors went to AI agents. Those companies broke from the trendline. The 2 in 10 manufacturers still starting out are 4 times behind, 2 to 5 years back, and facing a specialist gap. In this market, behind stays behind: customers have moved to trading through AI agents, and the laggards lose value and velocity."

Market context includes Gartner Inc. (IT:NYSE) forecasts of US$2.7 trillion in AI spending for 2026 and McKinsey projections of AI agents orchestrating US$3 trillion to US$5 trillion in global commerce by 2030, with up to US$1 trillion in U.S. retail. Every such transaction requires accurate barcode resolution, the company stated.

Agentic AI Spending in Supply Chains Projected to Reach US$53 Billion

The broader business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce market is also growing as AI takes on a larger role in procurement. Global B2B e-commerce is projected to increase from US$36.86 trillion in 2026 to US$40.86 trillion in 2027 and US$67.56 trillion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.58% from 2027 to 2032, according to Mordor Intelligence. The research firm identifies AI-powered procurement platforms as one factor supporting market growth, noting that these platforms can improve self-service buying through AI guidance, flexible payment terms, and real-time pricing.

Supply-chain software is experiencing a similar shift. Gartner projects that spending on supply-chain management software featuring agentic AI capabilities will climb from less than US$2 billion in 2025 to US$53 billion by 2030, the firm forecast on April 7. The firm also expects the share of enterprises using this software that adopt agentic AI capabilities to increase from 5% in 2025 to 60% by 2030.

"Simple AI agents are capable of executing discrete supply chain tasks, increasingly enabling organizations to automate routine workflows and freeing up bandwidth of humans to complete more complex tasks," said Balaji Abbabatulla, a vice president analyst in Gartner's supply chain practice.

AI Company as Public Peer

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC:NASDAQ) continues to integrate AI across its supply-chain network. On September 15, 2026, the company announced the general availability of MAX, its embedded agentic AI capability, alongside new Visibility Management and Decision Intelligence solutions. According to the company, these offerings combine agentic AI with supply-chain network data to support fulfillment, customer onboarding, analytics, and supply-chain visibility. MAX initially supports fulfillment and Visibility Management, with plans to extend its capabilities into Revenue Recovery and Decision Intelligence.

On October 29, SPS Commerce reported Q3 2026 revenue of US$197.6 million, compared with US$189.9 million in the same period of 2025, representing 4% growth. Net income increased to US$30.7 million, or US$0.85 per diluted share, from US$25.6 million, or US$0.67 per diluted share, a year earlier. Non-GAAP income reached US$50.2 million, or US$1.39 per diluted share, while adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to US$70.9 million. The company also provided Q4 revenue guidance of US$199.3 million to US$201.3 million and maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of US$786.9 million to US$788.9 million.

Recent analyst coverage of SPS Commerce includes:

On November 5, 2026, Chris Quintero of Morgan Stanley reiterated a "Sell" rating and raised his price target from US$74 to US$76.

On October 30, 2026, J. Parker Lane of Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "Hold" rating and maintained a US$85 price target.

On October 30, 2026, Matthew VanVliet of Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "Hold" rating and maintained a US$90 price target.

On October 20, 2026, George Kurosawa of Citi reiterated a "Buy" rating and raised his price target from US$82 to US$99.

On September 11, 2026, Dylan Becker of William Blair reiterated a "Hold" rating.

On August 19, 2026, Scott Berg of Needham reiterated a "Buy" rating and raised his price target from US$75 to US$100.

Ownership and Share Structure1

Institutions hold about 98.90% of SPS Commerce, while Management and insiders own approximately 1.10%.

The largest disclosed holder is BlackRock, Inc. (BLK:NYSE) at about 16.70%.

The company has roughly 35.44 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of about $2.87 billion.

Insiders were sellers over the last six months, selling about 4,536 shares, with no verified open-market purchases in that window.

No current warrants were found. Public records show one historical share restructure.

Common Questions from Investors

What triggered the rebrand to WeFetch.ai?

Management cited the November 2025 release of Claude Opus 4.5 and the subsequent surge in AI agents and compute power as a fiduciary imperative, prompting an early pivot to serve the AI shopping market with gtinfetch.ai.

How does WeFetch.ai differ from Greencore Group plc?

The Vancouver software firm is private and unrelated to the UK-listed Greencore Group plc (GNC:LSE), a food manufacturer; third-party coverage explicitly notes the distinction to avoid confusion.

What is the scale of gtinfetch.ai coverage?

The system answers for 84 million barcodes across 70 countries, with 3.5 million points of sale on its record, and supports real-time queries for AI agents in milliseconds.

What are the next steps for WeFetch.ai?

The company plans continued expansion of its AI agent-compatible tools and dataset improvements, operating in a market forecasted by Gartner and McKinsey to reach trillions in spending and commerce value.

Important Disclosures:

WeFetch.ai is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports. The company pays a monthly sponsorship fee of US$3,000–US$6,000 for banner advertising and an enhanced company profile page. Streetwise Reports' editorial content is fully independent and is not influenced by sponsorship. In addition, WeFetch.ai has a consulting relationship with Street Smart an affiliate of Streetwise Reports. Street Smart Clients pay a monthly consulting fee between US$8,000 and US$20,000. As of the date of this article, officers, contractors, shareholders, and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of WeFetch.ai. Cori Fisher wrote this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an employee. This article does not constitute investment advice and is not a solicitation for any investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her personal financial adviser and perform their own comprehensive investment research. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.

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1. Ownership and Share Structure Information

Ownership percentages, named holders, share count, market capitalization, and the 52-week range for SPS Commerce were compiled from company public filings and investor materials, exchange notices, insider-trade reports (SEDI / equivalent), and third-party data providers. Figures are as of 2026-11-10 unless a source was dated earlier. Pie slices are normalized to 100% of basic shares outstanding; retail is the residual after disclosed institutions, management, insiders, and strategic holders. Warrant terms are current outstanding series only. Restructures are historical consolidations, splits, and symbol or name changes. Insider buying and selling covers open-market trades from the prior six months through 2026-11-10 and excludes option exercises. These are public-source estimates and can differ from a later official register.