Nickel Miner's Feasibility Study, Fresh Drill Results Could Land Before Year-End

Key Investor Takeaways

Talon Metals Corp. expects to complete the Tamarack feasibility study in Q4 2026, and newsletter writer Robert Sinn said the study could also include an update on Talon's agreement with Rio Tinto.

Talon owns 51% of Tamarack and has an earn-in right to 60%. According to Sinn, it reaches 60% once it delivers the feasibility study and pays Rio Tinto US$10 million.

On September 9, Talon reported a record 46.43-meter Vault Zone intercept grading 13.37% nickel and 16.54% copper, and it plans to keep step-out drilling laterally and at depth.

In Michigan, Talon reported a mineralized magmatic conduit at the Roland target on October 6, and Sinn expects another exploration update over the coming weeks.

Talon selected its Humboldt Mill as Tamarack's processing site, and the public scoping comment period for the Tamarack Environmental Impact Statement closed on September 14.

The January 2026 acquisition of the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill made Talon a producer, and the company reported Q2 2026 revenue of US$51.5 million and net income of US$3.2 million.

AI-driven electricity demand is boosting the outlook for copper and nickel, and Talon owns what it describes as the only primary nickel mine operating in the U.S.

Talon Gears Up for a News-Heavy Year-End

Talon Metals Corp. (TLO:TSX; TLOFF:OTCMKTS) has several catalysts lined up for the rest of 2026. The most significant is the completion of what could be the most important document in the Tamarack Project's history.

Robert Sinn of Goldfinger Capital wrote in his November 1 Charts of the Week newsletter that Talon "should have a busy finish to 2026." He expects more drill results from the high-grade Vault Zone at the company's Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in central Minnesota. He also said that "Talon should have another Michigan exploration update out over the coming weeks" covering the Roland, Boulderdash, and Clipper targets.

The largest of the expected catalysts is the Tamarack feasibility study. Sinn wrote that he is "anticipating the imminent release of the Feasibility Study," and that it "could also include an update on Talon's agreement with Rio Tinto." Talon has said it expects to complete the study in Q4 2026.

Sinn also discussed ownership of the project. Talon owns 51% of Tamarack in a joint venture with Rio Tinto Plc. (RIO:NYSE; RIO:LSE) and has an earn-in right to increase its stake to 60%. According to Sinn, Talon becomes the 60% owner once it delivers the feasibility study and pays Rio Tinto US$10 million in cash. Sinn said he is not sure what an updated agreement with Rio Tinto would look like. He said he would prefer that Talon become the 100% owner, even if that means giving Rio Tinto a large block of stock and contingent payments tied to commercial production and future production milestones.

Talon's most recent Vault Zone results came on September 9, when the company reported assays from hole 25TK0562A. The hole intersected a record 46.43 meters of massive and mixed massive sulphide grading 13.37% nickel, 16.54% copper, 7.85 grams per tonne (g/t) palladium, 14.49 g/t platinum, and 8.56 g/t gold, or 27.39% nickel equivalent. That included 26.22 meters grading 14.95% nickel and 17.85% copper. The company said it is the longest combined massive sulphide intercept reported to date at Tamarack.

The Vault Zone is a high-grade system below the existing Tamarack resource area. "When we named the Vault Zone, we didn't realize quite how appropriate that name might become," said Chief Exploration Officer Brian Goldner. Talon said it will continue step-out drilling laterally and at depth.

In Michigan, Talon reported on October 6 the discovery of a mineralized magmatic conduit at the Roland target in Baraga County. Hole 26RL0010 intersected 25.85 meters grading 0.77% nickel and 0.47% copper, including 1.35 meters of 5.37% nickel. The company said the conduit is up to about 71 meters thick, and it interprets the conduit as possibly a keel-style feature similar to the Keel at the Eagle East deposit.

"Our focus now is to follow the mineralization upstream within the conduit and test for its source," Goldner said.

From Explorer to Producer

In January 2026, Talon acquired the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill in Michigan from Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN:TSX; LUNMF:OTCMKTS), moving the company from development-stage explorer to producer. Talon describes Eagle as the only primary nickel mine operating in the United States. Humboldt has run continuously since Eagle began commercial production in 2014, using conventional flotation to produce separate nickel and copper concentrates.

Tamarack remains Talon's flagship development project, and Talon says it covers an 18-kilometer strike length in central Minnesota. The Vault Zone is a high-grade nickel-copper system below the existing Tamarack resource area. Talon said its latest results support the view that the system remains open, particularly at depth.

Talon also holds a regional land package of about 400,000 acres in Michigan. Guided by a geological model informed by the Eagle East discovery, the company is evaluating several priority nickel-copper targets there, including Boulderdash in Marquette County.

Talon has also received U.S. government backing. The U.S. Department of Energy selected the company for a US$114.8 million grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, originally for a planned processing facility in North Dakota. The U.S. Department of War also awarded Talon a US$20.6 million grant for exploration in Minnesota and Michigan.

Humboldt Picked as Tamarack's Processing Hub

On September 10, Talon selected its Humboldt Mill in Marquette County as the processing location for Tamarack material. As a result, Talon will not pursue its proposed Beulah Minerals Processing Facility in Mercer County, North Dakota. The company said it is in discussions with the U.S. Department of Energy about the future of the US$114.8 million award that was tied to Beulah.

"The Humboldt Mill gives us the opportunity to build on an existing U.S. processing facility with a proven operational and environmental track record and a highly experienced workforce," said CEO Darby Stacey. "We see real value in making the best use of infrastructure we already own."

According to the company, Humboldt is already listed as an off-site processing option in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) environmental review materials for Tamarack. The feasibility study is evaluating material handling and process changes needed to process Tamarack material at the mill.

Permitting advanced in mid-September. The 60-day public scoping comment period for the Tamarack Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) closed on September 14. The MN DNR will next issue a Final Scoping Decision and then prepare a Draft EIS for public review and comment. Permit decisions can come only after the EIS is deemed adequate, and Talon said it is preparing state and federal permit applications in parallel. "Completion of the public scoping comment period is another important milestone for the Tamarack Mining Project," Stacey said.

Talon reported Q2 2026 results on August 13. Revenue was US$51.5 million, and net income was US$3.2 million, or US$0.02 per share. Cash and investments stood at US$46.6 million on June 30, up from US$25.4 million at the end of 2025. Stacey said "operations finished Q2 strongly" after early-quarter equipment availability issues at Eagle were resolved. Third-quarter results are expected on November 13.

Newsletter Writer Says Talon Is in the 'Buy Zone'

Source: Goldfinger Capital

Sinn's November 1 newsletter also covered Talon's chart. He called the company a "Goldfinger Capital Favorite" and listed it among seven junior miners he added to his positions the week before.

"Talon is in the buy zone as it tests the confluence of the 104/156-day SMAs," Sinn wrote. He said the stock was also testing major long-term support and resistance near CA$7.00 per share. SMAs are simple moving averages, which track a stock's average closing price over a set number of trading days.

Sinn said he expects a "target-rich environment" for individual mining stocks as November and December bring what he calls the sector's annual "Tax Loss Silly Season." He disclosed that he owns shares of Talon.

Sinn had also written about Talon after its Michigan discovery. In an October 7 article, he said, "Talon's latest breakthrough at Roland adds another compelling discovery to the Boulderdash success announced in 2024." He added, "Each successful hole helps sharpen the next target, and Roland is providing increasingly valuable clues."

On October 5, Gary Tanashian of Notes from the Rabbit Hole listed Talon as one of his "favored" junior mining companies.

On September 10, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew O'Keefe reiterated a Speculative Buy rating on Talon in a company update and raised his price target from CA$8.00 to CA$9.40.

"With continued high-grade results from the Tamarack Vault Zone and exploration potential at its Michigan properties, we see increasing upside potential from the discovery and delineation of additional high-grade resources," O'Keefe wrote.

Additionally, according to TipRanks, on September 10, Andrew Dusome of National Bank reiterated a "Buy" and raised his target to CA$13.00 from CA$8.00 on the stock.

On August 17, Craig Hutchison of TD Cowen reiterated a "Buy" and raised his target to CA$8.50 from CA$7.50.

The Power Crunch Behind the Metals Trade

Talon's two main metals sit at the center of a growing energy problem. Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving up demand for electricity, and the wiring, grid equipment, and backup power needed to deliver it depend on copper and nickel.

The demand on the grid is already measurable. In a May 4 analysis, the American Action Forum cited U.S. Department of Energy estimates that data centers used about 4.4% of U.S. electricity in 2023. That share could reach 6.7% to 12% by 2028. The group also cited S&P Global's projection that grid-power demand from data centers will nearly triple by 2030.

Copper is the most direct way to play that buildout. In a January 2025 analysis, BHP Group Ltd. (BHP:NYSE; BHPLF:OTCPK) cited a study of Microsoft's US$500 million data center in Chicago, which used 2,177 tonnes of copper, or about 27 tonnes for every megawatt of power. The mining company estimated that copper use in data centers worldwide will grow sixfold by 2050, from about half a million tonnes a year to about 3 million tonnes.

Over the longer term, S&P Global's Copper in the Age of AI report projects global copper demand will rise about 50% by 2040, from 28 million tonnes to 42 million tonnes. It projects about 2 million tonnes of that added demand will come from AI and data centers. The report also projects that defense-related copper demand will roughly triple. Without meaningful new supply, S&P Global warned, the world faces a shortfall of about 10 million tonnes by 2040.

Nickel's link to the energy crunch is less direct but growing. Economist Jose Luis Chavez Calva wrote in an April 30 analysis that nickel benefits from the grid upgrades driven by AI data centers, as well as from nickel-based batteries used for data center backup power and grid-scale storage. He also described Class 1 nickel as "essential for batteries, superalloys, and electroplating."

Indonesia, the world's largest nickel producer, approved lower nickel ore production quotas for 2026 than it did last year, Reuters reported via Kitco on October 13. Demand is also rising. The International Nickel Study Group (INSG) expects global nickel demand to reach about 3.85 million tonnes in 2026, up 7.6% from last year, and 4 million tonnes in 2027. It said it expects the stainless steel sector to expand further through 2027. With production forecast at 3.87 million tonnes, the INSG now sees the market ending 2026 in a slight surplus of 19,000 tonnes, reversing a deficit it forecast in April, and expects the surplus to widen to 70,000 tonnes in 2027.

For the United States, the supply question is also a security issue. In proposing nickel for the U.S. critical minerals list, the U.S. Geological Survey cited the risk of "single points of failure" in domestic supply, noting that the Eagle Mine in Michigan was the country's only operating nickel mine, Mining.com reported. Talon now owns Eagle, which it describes as the only primary nickel mine operating in the U.S. Its Humboldt Mill produces separate nickel and copper concentrates, and the company plans to process Tamarack material there as well.

Ownership and Share Structure1

Institutions hold about 14.40% of Talon Metals, strategic entities hold about 9.08%, and Management and insiders own approximately 1.53%, with retail investors accounting for the balance.

The largest disclosed holders are Pallinghurst Group (9.08%) and Capital Research and Management Company (7.71%).

The company has roughly 161.97 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of about CA$1.20 billion.

Insiders were net sellers over the last six months, purchasing about 254,650 shares and selling about 294,990 shares.

2 series of warrants remain outstanding. Public records show 2 historical share restructures.

Common Questions from Investors

What news is Talon Metals expected to release before the end of 2026?

Robert Sinn of Goldfinger Capital expects more Vault Zone drill results from Tamarack and a Michigan exploration update on the Roland, Boulderdash, and Clipper targets. The biggest expected catalyst is the Tamarack feasibility study, which Talon expects to complete in Q4 2026.

How could the feasibility study affect Talon's ownership of Tamarack?

Talon owns 51% of Tamarack in a joint venture with Rio Tinto and has an earn-in right to 60%. According to Sinn, Talon reaches 60% once it delivers the feasibility study and pays Rio Tinto US$10 million in cash. Sinn said the study could also bring an update on the agreement and that he would prefer Talon own 100% of the project.

What did Talon find in its latest Vault Zone drilling?

On September 9, Talon reported that hole 25TK0562A intersected a record 46.43 meters of massive and mixed massive sulphide grading 13.37% nickel, 16.54% copper, and 27.39% nickel equivalent. The company said it is the longest combined massive sulphide intercept reported to date at Tamarack.

What is the Roland discovery in Michigan?

On October 6, Talon reported a mineralized magmatic conduit at the Roland target in Baraga County. Hole 26RL0010 intersected 25.85 meters grading 0.77% nickel and 0.47% copper, including 1.35 meters of 5.37% nickel. Talon plans to follow the mineralization upstream to test for its source.

Why did Talon choose the Humboldt Mill to process Tamarack material?

Talon said Humboldt is an existing U.S. processing facility with a proven operational and environmental track record and an experienced workforce. As a result, the company will not pursue its proposed Beulah facility in North Dakota and is in discussions with the U.S. Department of Energy about the related US$114.8 million award.

Where does Tamarack stand in permitting?

The 60-day public scoping comment period for the Tamarack Environmental Impact Statement closed on September 14. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will next issue a Final Scoping Decision and then prepare a Draft EIS. Talon is preparing state and federal permit applications in parallel.

How do AI and the power crunch tie into Talon's metals?

AI data centers are driving up electricity demand, and the grid buildout requires large amounts of copper. Nickel benefits from grid upgrades and from batteries used for backup power and storage. S&P Global projects global copper demand will rise about 50% by 2040.

When will Talon report third-quarter results?

Talon's third-quarter results are expected on November 13.

Important Disclosures:

Steve Sobek wrote this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an employee. This article does not constitute investment advice and is not a solicitation for any investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her personal financial adviser and perform their own comprehensive investment research. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.

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1. Ownership and Share Structure Information

Ownership percentages, named holders, share count, market capitalization, and the 52-week range for Talon Metals were compiled from company public filings and investor materials, exchange notices, insider-trade reports (SEDI / equivalent), and third-party data providers. Figures are as of 2026-11-04 unless a source was dated earlier. Pie slices are normalized to 100% of basic shares outstanding; retail is the residual after disclosed institutions, management, insiders, and strategic holders. Warrant terms are current outstanding series only. Restructures are historical consolidations, splits, and symbol or name changes. Insider buying and selling covers open-market trades from the prior six months through 2026-11-04 and excludes option exercises. These are public-source estimates and can differ from a later official register.