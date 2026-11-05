New Silver Listing Sends Drill Rig to Project Near Historic Nova Scotia Mine on Day One

Key Investor Takeaways

TruSilver Metals Corp. began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 27, the same day a drill rig began mobilizing to its 100%-owned Sturgis-Walton Silver Project.

The first hole, ST-2026-01A, is planned to be about 700 meters long to test the Sturgis Target, a gravity anomaly more than 800 meters long with conductive zones identified by AMT surveying.

TruSilver's working hypothesis is that Sturgis may be a deeper part of the system that formed the historic Walton Mine, about 1 kilometer to the north.

In 2023, hole ST-23-001 returned 48.8 g/t silver and 0.19% copper over 19.0 meters in the Macumber Formation.

A concurrent financing raised about CA$2.8 million to fund drilling and working capital, and the 2026/27 program calls for about 3,500 meters in five holes.

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada staked 2,363 claims surrounding the project in late 2025, though the company said Rio Tinto is not affiliated with TruSilver.

Silver Stock Investor added TruSilver to its portfolio, citing the potential for a re-rating if drilling hits grades close to Walton's historical grades.

Metals Focus expects a sixth straight year of silver market deficits in 2026.

Listed as Drill Rig Mobilizes on Day One

TruSilver Metals Corp. (TAG:TSXV) sent a drill rig to its flagship project on its first day as a public company.

The company's shares began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 27. That same day, a diamond drill rig from Logan Drilling Limited began mobilizing to TruSilver's 100%-owned Sturgis-Walton Silver Project in Hants County, Nova Scotia. The rig will drill hole ST-2026-01A, the first hole of the company's 2026/27 program.

The hole will be collared west of the target and drilled toward the east. It is planned to be about 700 meters in length, reaching about 650 meters of vertical depth. It will test the Sturgis Target, which the company describes as a gravity anomaly of more than 1 milligal (mGal) and more than 800 meters long, with conductive zones identified by audio-magnetotelluric (AMT) surveying.

"Five years ago, Sturgis was a line on a magnetic map," said President and CEO Michael Gross. He said the company has since "mapped something heavy and conductive at depth ... Now we find out what's down there."

Hunting for Walton's Roots

The Sturgis Target lies about 1 kilometer south of the historic Walton Mine. The company's working hypothesis is that Sturgis may be a deeper part of the mineralizing system that formed Walton. Historical sources report Walton's mined ore head grades at 350 to 933 grams per tonne (g/t) silver. The company notes that these figures have not been verified and should not be relied on.

TruSilver said it chose the location of the new hole based on 2026 downhole electromagnetic (EM) surveys in holes S70-1Ext and S68-5Ext, along with a 2026 ground AMT survey. It cautioned that the AMT model is preliminary and may change.

Earlier drilling at Sturgis has already intersected silver. In 2023, hole ST-23-001 returned 48.8 g/t silver and 0.19% copper over 19.0 meters, including 114 g/t silver over 2.0 meters, plus a separate interval of 12.15 g/t silver over 10.5 meters. Both intervals are in the Macumber Formation. These are lengths measured along the drill hole. The true thickness of the mineralized zones is not yet known.

TruSilver also has a major neighbor. In late 2025, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, part of Rio Tinto Plc. (RIO:NYSE; RIO:LSE), staked 2,363 claims under 30 exploration licenses in the Minas sub-basin, surrounding the project, according to the release. The company said Rio Tinto is not affiliated with TruSilver.

No mineral resource has been estimated for the project. An independent NI 43-101 technical report on Sturgis-Walton, effective October 7, was prepared by David Murray, P.Geo., of Resourceful Geoscience Solutions.

Branch Found, Preparing to Drill for the Trunk

TruSilver became publicly traded through a qualifying transaction with Galaxy Ventures Inc. (GXY.P:TSXV), a capital pool company. Galaxy became the resulting issuer, changing its name to TruSilver Metals Corp., while the former private TruSilver Metals Corp. continued as a wholly owned subsidiary under the name TruSilver Resources Corp.

Under the deal, Galaxy consolidated its shares on a 1-for-2.5 basis and changed its name to TruSilver Metals Corp. The former private TruSilver Metals Corp. then amalgamated with Galaxy's wholly owned subsidiary, with the resulting company continuing as TruSilver Resources Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed issuer. The transaction closed on October 20, and the company expected about 42.5 million shares to be outstanding after closing.

A concurrent financing raised gross proceeds of about CA$2.8 million to fund drilling and working capital. Insiders of TruSilver and Galaxy subscribed for about CA$545,000 of that total.

"Today TruSilver becomes a public company with a permitted target, a funded program and a team that has done this before," Gross said at the closing. "From here, the drill does the talking."

"If TruSilver encounters anything close to Walton's spectacular historical silver grades, we believe the stock could re-rate sharply, potentially delivering gains of 50% or more," Silver Stock Investor 's Ted Butler wrote.

According to the company, its team has held senior technical and board roles at IAMGOLD Corp. (IMG:TSX; IAG:NYSE), Noranda-Falconbridge, Glencore Plc (GLEN:LSE; GLN:JSE; GLCNF:OTCMKTS), Sherritt International (S:TSX;SHERF:OTCMKTS), and Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. (SBSW:NYSE). Matt Rees, vice president of exploration, a director, and former chief geologist at IAMGOLD, is the qualified person for the Sturgis-Walton project.

The Walton Mine operated from 1941 to 1978. It began as an open-pit barite operation, and lead-zinc-copper-silver sulphide mineralization was discovered beneath the barite in 1955, according to an August 18 release. That month, TruSilver re-entered and deepened two holes drilled in the 1960s at Sturgis, S68-5 and S70-1. It extended S70-1 from 371 meters to 712 meters and logged repeated fine-grained sulphides between about 543 meters and 593 meters.

Those deepened holes opened the way for the downhole surveys that helped guide the location of the first new hole. "We deepened these holes to get geophysical tools down them, and we came away with more than that," Gross said at the time.

The 2026/27 program calls for about 3,500 meters of drilling in five diamond drill holes. TruSilver said it will announce when ST-2026-01A is underway and when it finalizes its interpretation of the downhole EM and ground AMT surveys. It said it will release assay results as it receives them, noting that laboratory turnaround is currently four weeks or more.

"Was Walton just the branch? Starting in November, we drill for the trunk," Gross said in the closing announcement.

Newsletter Adds TruSilver to Its Portfolio

In a November 3 review for Peter Krauth's Silver Stock Investor newsletter, Senior Analyst Ted Butler said the newsletter is adding TruSilver to its portfolio, "believing the potential rewards outweigh the risks as the company drills for Canada's next major silver discovery."

Butler noted that Canada ranks only 16th globally in silver production, which he said "opens the door for ambitious explorers to strike silver on Canadian soil."

Butler pointed to a historical intercept at Walton of 5,275 g/t silver over 12.8 meters. This lies beneath the flooded mine and outside TruSilver's property. He called Rio Tinto's staking around the project "this significant stamp of approval," adding that "majors of Rio Tinto's size seldom waste their time on anything but very large deposits."

"If TruSilver encounters anything close to Walton's spectacular historical silver grades, we believe the stock could re-rate sharply, potentially delivering gains of 50% or more," Butler wrote. He cited the company's market capitalization of about CA$14 million at the time of writing, along with what he called "an unusually accomplished team for a junior explorer of its size." He also noted that CEO Michael Gross and co-founder Jim Michaelis together own about 21.7% of the company.

The newsletter disclosed that Krauth participated in TruSilver's June financing, while the company was still private.

The Case for Silver Is Still Building

Silver's steep decline from its January record masks a market that analysts say is still structurally short of metal.

The metal hit an all-time high of US$121.67 per ounce on January 29, according to Money Metals. It was trading at about US$49 on November 3, Fortune reported. Money Metals noted that swings of this size are typical for silver, which is a smaller and less liquid market than gold.

The supply picture behind the price hasn't changed. Metals Focus expects 2026 to be the sixth straight year in which silver demand outstrips supply, with a shortfall of 46.3 million ounces, Shanghai Metals Market reported. Mine supply is expected to stay basically flat. Demand for physical coins and bars is expected to jump 18% to its highest level since 2022. Metals Focus Managing Director Philip Newman said: "The silver market is increasingly driven by investment flows, macroeconomic uncertainty, and tightening liquidity."

Artificial intelligence (AI) has added a new source of demand. Ned Naylor-Leyland, Chris Mahoney, and Joe Lunn, investment managers at Jupiter Asset Management, noted in a September 1 analysis that silver is used in data center computer hardware, power management, cooling, and networking. It is also used in the generation and transmission of the electricity those centers consume. They cited plans by Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN:NASDAQ), Meta Platforms Inc. (META:NASDAQ), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT:NASDAQ), and Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL:NASDAQ) to raise AI infrastructure spending to US$745 billion this year from US$410 billion last year. They also cited International Energy Agency projections that U.S. data centers will use 9.3% of the country's power by 2030. "Silver is critical to AI and data center-related infrastructure," they wrote, adding that it "may be the biggest potential constraint to future AI/data center expansion."

They also noted that silver miners trade at about 1.26 times net asset value, well below their 2018 valuation.

Governments are taking notice. The U.S. Geological Survey added silver to its list of critical minerals in November 2025, Kitco News reported. More than 60% of silver demand now comes from industrial uses. "There's definitely going to be far more tightness in the silver market," said Matthew Piggott, director of gold and silver at Metals Focus.

Ownership and Share Structure1

Management and insiders own approximately 39.00% of TruSilver, with retail investors accounting for the balance.

The largest disclosed holders include William White (13.05%), James Michaelis (11.99%), and Michael Gross (9.68%).

The company has roughly 42.54 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of about CA$14.0 million.

No verified insider open-market buys or sells were found for the last six months.

No current warrants were found. Public records show one historical share restructure.

Common Questions from Investors

What is TruSilver preparing to drill?

TruSilver began mobilizing a diamond drill rig to the Sturgis Target on October 27 to prepare for drilling hole ST-2026-01A, the first hole of its 2026/27 program.

What is the Sturgis Target?

The company describes the Sturgis Target as a gravity anomaly of more than 1 mGal and more than 800 meters long, with conductive zones identified by audio-magnetotelluric surveying. It lies about 1 kilometer south of the historic Walton Mine, and TruSilver believes it may be a deeper part of the mineralizing system that formed Walton.

Does TruSilver own the Walton Mine?

No. The historic Walton Mine is outside TruSilver's property. It operated from 1941 to 1978, beginning as a barite operation, and historical sources report its silver head grades at 350 to 933 g/t. The company notes that these figures have not been verified.

What has earlier drilling found at Sturgis?

In 2023, hole ST-23-001 returned 48.8 g/t silver and 0.19% copper over 19.0 meters, including 114 g/t silver over 2.0 meters, in the Macumber Formation. True widths are unknown.

Why does Rio Tinto's activity matter?

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada staked 2,363 claims surrounding the project in late 2025. Silver Stock Investor's Ted Butler called the staking "this significant stamp of approval." The company said Rio Tinto is not affiliated with TruSilver.

What news can investors expect next?

TruSilver said it will announce when ST-2026-01A is underway and when it finalizes its interpretation of its downhole EM and ground AMT surveys. It will release assay results as it receives them, and laboratory turnaround is currently four weeks or more.

Important Disclosures:

As of the date of this article, officers, contractors, shareholders, and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Amazon.com Inc. and A lphabet Inc. Class A . Steve Sobek wrote this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an employee. This article does not constitute investment advice and is not a solicitation for any investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her personal financial adviser and perform their own comprehensive investment research. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.

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1. Ownership and Share Structure Information

Ownership percentages, named holders, share count, market capitalization, and the 52-week range for TruSilver were compiled from company public filings and investor materials, exchange notices, insider-trade reports (SEDI / equivalent), and third-party data providers. Figures are as of 2026-11-04 unless a source was dated earlier. Pie slices are normalized to 100% of basic shares outstanding; retail is the residual after disclosed institutions, management, insiders, and strategic holders. Warrant terms are current outstanding series only. Restructures are historical consolidations, splits, and symbol or name changes. Insider buying and selling covers open-market trades from the prior six months through 2026-11-04 and excludes option exercises. These are public-source estimates and can differ from a later official register.