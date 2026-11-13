Streetsboro has a nice mix of food, auto, and retail shops hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house cashier role at a busy sports bar and restaurant. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with guests, and being part of an energetic food & beverage team.

Employer: Classic Auto Group Ohio (Classic Honda Streetsboro)

Classic Auto Group Ohio (Classic Honda Streetsboro) Location: Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level cashier job in the service department at a well-known Honda dealership. Steady schedule, weekly pay, and a long list of benefits (medical, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, discounts, and more) with room to grow in the auto industry.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: $11.00 – $17.00/hour (plus possible premiums and bonuses)

Customer-facing role helping shoppers and repair pros find the right auto parts, in-store and by phone. Offers paid time off, health benefits, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions, and clear paths to move up.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.