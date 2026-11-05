Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Streetsboro

James A. Garfield Christmas Walk Held Twice a Year

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMolZ_1Gp537Rn00

The James A. Garfield Historical Society Christmas Walk is a biannual event that brings hundreds of people together in and around the village for a creative and unique holiday outing. The walk depends on hard work and talent from Historical Society members and many local residents, and it gives visitors holiday inspiration while sharing local historical knowledge that is often ignored or forgotten.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Streetsboro Visitors & Convention Bureau

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments