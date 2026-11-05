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Streetsboro
James A. Garfield Christmas Walk Held Twice a Year
6 days ago
The James A. Garfield Historical Society Christmas Walk is a biannual event that brings hundreds of people together in and around the village for a creative and unique holiday outing. The walk depends on hard work and talent from Historical Society members and many local residents, and it gives visitors holiday inspiration while sharing local historical knowledge that is often ignored or forgotten.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Streetsboro Visitors & Convention Bureau
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