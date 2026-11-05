🏭 Streetsboro, OH Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Streetsboro’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. These roles are all on-site, steady work with room to grow if you like building and fixing things.

Employer: LayerZero Power Systems

LayerZero Power Systems Location: Streetsboro, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

This role builds and inspects wire harnesses for high-end power systems. Good fit if you’ve worked with electronics or wiring, can read simple diagrams, and like detailed, hands-on work. Strong benefits package with several $0-cost insurance options and retirement match.

Employer: Cleveland Steel Container

Cleveland Steel Container Location: Streetsboro, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Lead a production team at an employee-owned steel pail plant. You’ll oversee daily operations, coach and train staff, and drive safety and lean improvements. Strong benefits, ESOP ownership, 401(k) with contribution, up to 15 days vacation, 11 holidays, and a $1,000 referral bonus.

Employer: The David Round Company

The David Round Company Location: Streetsboro, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Run manual mills and lathes to make parts for overhead lifting and material handling gear. You’ll read blueprints, hold tight tolerances, and help keep machines in good shape. Great if you already have machine shop experience and like precise, independent work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.