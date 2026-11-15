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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Street, MD Right Now
There are a few handy free items available around Street, MD this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick message to your neighbors.
Peacock Feathers
Item: Beautiful peacock feathers
Condition: Gently used, kept for cat play and decoration
Details: Several feathers available, described as perfect for home decor. Previously used as a favorite toy for the owner’s cat, now being passed on.
Location: Street, Street, MD (can be picked up in Street)
Source: nextdoor.com
Markwins International Lip Liner Contouring Pencil
Item: Markwins International lip liner contouring pencil
Condition: Never used, but lid is cracked and the tip is smeared from storage
Details: Cosmetic pencil that was damaged while stored in a box. Product itself has not been used, only the packaging and tip are affected.
Location: Street, Street, MD (poster asks you to message for the exact address)
Source: nextdoor.com
Bausch + Lomb Contact Lens Case
Item: Bausch + Lomb contact lens case
Condition: Brand new, never used
Details: Case was taken out of a box that had brand new but expired solution. The case itself is unused and clean, just separated from the original solution packaging.
Location: Street, Street, MD (message the poster for the exact address)
Source: nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster on Nextdoor as soon as you can—free items in Street tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.