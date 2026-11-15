There are a few handy free items available around Street, MD this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick message to your neighbors.

Item: Beautiful peacock feathers

Condition: Gently used, kept for cat play and decoration

Details: Several feathers available, described as perfect for home decor. Previously used as a favorite toy for the owner’s cat, now being passed on.

Location: Street, Street, MD (can be picked up in Street)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Markwins International lip liner contouring pencil

Condition: Never used, but lid is cracked and the tip is smeared from storage

Details: Cosmetic pencil that was damaged while stored in a box. Product itself has not been used, only the packaging and tip are affected.

Location: Street, Street, MD (poster asks you to message for the exact address)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bausch + Lomb contact lens case

Condition: Brand new, never used

Details: Case was taken out of a box that had brand new but expired solution. The case itself is unused and clean, just separated from the original solution packaging.

Location: Street, Street, MD (message the poster for the exact address)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster on Nextdoor as soon as you can—free items in Street tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.