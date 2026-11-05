🚧 Streator Construction: Multiple Welder Openings With Growth Pay

Streator’s manufacturing scene is busy, and welders are in demand. If you’ve got MIG skills and like steady, hands-on work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Signal Corporation (Vactor Mfg. Inc.)

Federal Signal Corporation (Vactor Mfg. Inc.) Location: Streator, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Work with MIG/TIG machines, torches, grinders, and overhead cranes in the robot weld area. You’ll need to pass a weld test, handle physical work (bending, climbing, standing), and work with minimal supervision. High school diploma or GED required, with bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays/vacation, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

(Duplicate of #3, listed once here)

Employer: Federal Signal Corporation / Vactor Mfg. Inc.

Federal Signal Corporation / Vactor Mfg. Inc. Location: Streator, IL

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $30.41/hr with over $5.00 in increases over the first 2 years

Run MIG/TIG welders, torches, and cranes while building heavy-duty vacuum trucks and loaders. Must pass a weld test, lift up to 50 lbs, and stay comfortable with lots of standing, bending, and kneeling. High school diploma or GED required, with the same strong benefits package: bonus potential, insurance, paid time off, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

If you’re a welder in or near Streator, this is a solid time to apply—especially if you want steady shifts and room to grow your pay.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.