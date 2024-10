EXCLUSIVE: Luke Evans Has Glorious Hair in New Clip From Weekend in Taipei

Weekend in Taipei is the next film to star Luke Evans, and in this clip exclusively shared with Men’s Journal, he’s showing off some frankly glorious locks.

It’s an action film from the creators of Taken and The Transporter, which gives you a hint at what to expect: fast cars, even faster bullets, and a surely doomed romance happening within the whirlwind.

Directed by George Huang (Swimming With Sharks) and co-written by Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, Leon,) and George Huang, Weekend in Taipei stars Luke Evans as an agent deep undercover in the Taipei underworld, alongside Sung Kang (Fast & Furious franchise), Gwei Lun-mei (Black Coal, Thin Ice), and Wyatt Yang (A Man on the Inside).

EuropaCorp

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug star is John Lawlor, a DEA agent who falls in love with his informant, Josephine Kwang (Gwei Lun-mei). “Compromised and cover blown,” says the synopsis, “John was forced to flee. Now, years later, John is back in Taipei for the weekend. But is he here to finish the job? Or to win back Joey’s love?”

You’ll have to see the movie to get an answer to that, but you can get a sense of where the romance started by watching the high-speeding, car-crashing hair-flowing exclusive clip below. Weekend in Taipei opens November 8.

Weekend in Taipei exclusive clip