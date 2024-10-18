Australia’s The Office Remake is at its Best When it’s Doing Something New

Australia’s very own version of The Office is out now on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s a really interesting watch — but one that might grate for fans of the US version of the show. At times, it follows firmly in the US version’s footsteps, with characters acting as clear analogs for others, but when it steps out and tries something new, it really starts to take on a life of its own.

The Office starts with office manager Hannah Howard being told that her office is closing after a period of hybrid working, and that all the workers would be going remote. Hannah, a lonely, Michael Scott-esque character with a desperate need for others to like her, refuses to let go of her only avenue for human interaction and makes a deal — if she and her team can earn a year’s worth of rent in revenue, $300,000, in a month and a half, the office stays open. She then immediately lies to her workers and tells them that corporate is forcing them to return to the office, something that obviously comes undone pretty quickly.

It’s a very Michael Scott story, and while Felicity Ward puts in a stellar performance mimicking Steve Carell’s now-iconic character, it all feels a little bit too familiar. The show’s Jim and Pam analogs, Nick and Greta, are a close match for their US inspirations too, complete with a frankly tired love triangle that does little to stand out from the crowd. I understand why the show’s gone down this route, and there’s a fun twist on that familiar with a very silly threesome plotline in the second episode, but that doesn’t make it any less exhausting.

Felicity Ward shines with a familiar take on Michael Scott. Prime Video

But when the show tries something new, and actually commits to it, it’s absolutely filled with laughs. Lloyd, an IT manager who lives miles away and clearly knows nothing about computers, is a nice addition to the cast, as is Lucy, an exhausted, middle-aged, lesbian office worker with a crass outlook on life. These characters don’t have clear analogs to any other version of the show, and they round out the cast nicely.

An impromptu wake held for a recently deceased employee in the show’s second episode shows that there’s a lot of room for laughs, with a memorial slideshow composed solely of multiple shots of the deceased’s driver’s license getting a huge laugh out of me. It’s packed with authentic Aussie references too, like Hannah’s borderline offensive desire for a Welcome to Country message resulting in delivery guys from Lopez y Lopez, a Mexican restaurant that parodies a well-known Aussie chain, misunderstanding and simply saying “Welcome to Australia.”

Prime Video

These Aussie references complement an Australia-specific comedy style that’s probably not going to resonate very well with American audiences, but that doesn’t mean it won’t grow on you. If Aussies had to sit through and adapt to American humor with the US version of the show, then surely Americans can do the same for ours.

I’m only two episodes in so far and enjoying it for the most part, but I’m hoping that, like the US version of the show, it finds its feet quickly. Season 1 of The Office in the US felt like a cheap imitation of the UK version of the show, but started growing into its own thing starting with the second season. Australia’s attempt already has the seeds of originality, and with any luck, it’ll last long enough to capitalize on that.

