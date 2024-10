Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Where to Watch, Release Date

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is swerving a theatrical release in North America, instead releasing exclusively on digital.

Since the first teaser trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, people said it looked like a ‘straight-to-video’ film. Now it seems there’s truth to that slightly unfair criticism.

So, where to watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man ? It’s set to premiere on Amazon and Fandango on October 8, 2024, at a price of $19.99. The film is a two-week exclusive. After that time, it debuts on VOD starting October 22.

Ketchup Entertainment

Eschewing a cinematic release is a strange move given the Hellboy: The Crooked Man is currently showing in UK cinemas. Plus, the franchise has enjoyed a sizeable following in the past, reaching its peak with 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army . Directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Ron Pearlman, it grossed $168m worldwide against a budget of $85m.

Perhaps the more forgettable recent outing, 2019’s Hellboy reboot starring David Harbour, was enough to suggest the market of Hellboy fans is shrinking. It managed a worldwide box office of $55m against a production budget of $50m.

Related: Guillermo Del Toro Announces Christoph Waltz Will Join Frankenstein

In any case, Hellboy: The Crooked Man has the smallest budget out of any film in the series, and therefore, the smallest risk. As per its synopsis, “In the 1950s, Rookie BPRD agent Bobbie Jo Song is tasked with delivering a spider to the BPRD, but must seek Hellboy's help when things go awry. Together, they travel to Appalachia to take on the Crooked Man, who has been sent back to Earth to collect souls for the devil."

Hellboy: The Crooked Man trailer