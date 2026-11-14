Stratham’s production scene is busy right now, especially in food manufacturing and brand-name goods. If you like hands-on work, quality, or leading a line, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $24.30 – $31.57/hour

Lab-based role making sure Lindt chocolate meets strict quality and food safety standards. You’ll test raw and finished product, manage non-conformances, and work closely with production, purchasing, R&D, and QA.

Employer: Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Full-time, first shift

Pay: $26.72 – $34.72/hour

Manual machinist role in an industrial maintenance shop, fabricating and repairing precision parts that keep production lines running. Good fit if you’re strong on lathes/mills, can read blueprints, and like problem-solving on the shop floor.

Employer: Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour + 10% shift differential

Run and set up chocolate production equipment, handle changeovers, and track basic production data. Great entry into manufacturing if you’re comfortable with machinery, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a fast-paced, hands-on job.

Employer: Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $18.24 – $23.70/hour

Lead a full production line on overnights—assign work, keep the line on schedule, and support safety and quality checks. Good step up if you have a couple years of manufacturing experience and want leadership responsibility.

Employer: Timberland (VF Corporation)

Location: Stratham, NH – hybrid at Timberland HQ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $145,000/year + incentive potential

Senior-level role owning quality strategy for Timberland’s global footwear, apparel, and accessories. You’ll lead quality programs, manage production issues, and drive process improvements using data and KPIs; 10+ years in quality/product development/manufacturing is expected.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.