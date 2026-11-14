Stratham’s food scene is busy, and Dunkin’ is hiring leaders to keep things running smoothly. If you like fast-paced work and building strong teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchisee)

The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchisee) Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Full-time, listed as Internship

Salary: Competitive pay + monthly bonus (unlimited earning potential)

Lead a Dunkin’ restaurant day to day: guest experience, team training, scheduling, and store performance. This role stands out for its bonus potential, 401(k), PTO & sick pay, 100% medical & dental for single plans, AFLAC options, free meals, and tuition assistance through SNHU online programs.

You’ll do best here if you have 1+ year of food service management, enjoy coaching people, and are ready for 40–50 hours per week, including some weekends and holidays.

If this sounds like you (or someone you know), click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.