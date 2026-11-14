💰 Stratham sets 2026 property tax rate at $14.50

The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has set the 2026 property tax rate for the Town of Stratham at $14.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. This is an increase of $0.98 from the 2025 rate of $13.52.

Here’s the 2026 breakdown per $1,000 of value:

Town: $2.22 (up $0.07)

$2.22 (up $0.07) Local School: $10.55 (up $0.83)

$10.55 (up $0.83) State Education: $1.09 (up $0.03)

$1.09 (up $0.03) County: $0.64 (up $0.05)

$0.64 (up $0.05) Total: $14.50

Your final 2026 bill covers the full tax year. It’s calculated as: (current assessment ÷ 1,000 × 14.50) − what you prepaid on the first bill.

Tax bills have been mailed and are due by December 11, 2026.

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