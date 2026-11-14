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Stratham
💰 Stratham 2026 property tax rate set at $14.50 per $1,000
12 days ago
💰 Stratham sets 2026 property tax rate at $14.50
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has set the 2026 property tax rate for the Town of Stratham at $14.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. This is an increase of $0.98 from the 2025 rate of $13.52.
Here’s the 2026 breakdown per $1,000 of value:
- Town: $2.22 (up $0.07)
- Local School: $10.55 (up $0.83)
- State Education: $1.09 (up $0.03)
- County: $0.64 (up $0.05)
- Total: $14.50
Your final 2026 bill covers the full tax year. It’s calculated as: (current assessment ÷ 1,000 × 14.50) − what you prepaid on the first bill.
Tax bills have been mailed and are due by December 11, 2026.
You can:
- View current and past bills via the NH Tax Kiosk
- Pay by mail, in person, or online through neumoPayments PropertyTaxes
- Call (603) 772-4741 for billing or assessing questions (Town Clerk–Tax Collector and Assessing Office).
More Info: Town of Stratham Tax Rate Set at $14.50
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