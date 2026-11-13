Stratham’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for hands-on, customer-facing roles. Good mix of entry-level and leadership jobs, many with benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies) Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Home Shopping / digital order pickup team, making sure online orders are picked, staged, and delivered on time. You’ll supervise associates, build schedules, track performance metrics, and handle customer issues while keeping food safety and store standards high. Includes weekly pay, associate discounts, and health/financial benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Couche-Tard / Circle K

Location: 44 Portsmouth Ave, Stratham, NH 03885

Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)

Convenience store role where you run the register, help customers, suggest products, and support the food program. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedules, paid training, and weekly bonuses for strong performance.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time leadership role helping drive sales, coach team members, and deliver “WOW” customer service in an auto parts store. You’ll monitor sales goals, manage inventory, support commercial accounts, and solve customer problems, with flexible hours and room to grow in automotive retail.

Employer: Staples

Location: Stratham Station, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible; pay based on experience)

Be the go-to person in the print & marketing center, running print jobs, creating proofs, and helping customers with their projects. Role includes full-time hours, weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and store discounts, plus the chance to train others and manage workflow.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—these kinds of roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.