🍽️ Stratham NH Food Jobs: Multiple Kitchen & Deli Roles

Stratham’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers pick out what they need. This role is active and hands-on, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Tailgate Tavern

Tailgate Tavern Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Full-time/other (expected 38–43 hours/week )

Full-time/other (expected ) Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work the fry and deli stations, cook menu items to order, and keep your station clean and safe. This job offers solid hourly pay, in-person kitchen work, and benefits like dental, vision, employee discount, paid training, and a referral program.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll cut and trim meat, stock and label the case, and help customers with special orders. This is a good fit if you have prior meat-cutting or food prep experience and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health and retirement benefits.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.