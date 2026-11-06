🐱 Gentle, Shy Cats in Stratham NH Looking for Quiet Homes

These sweet Stratham cats are safe at NHSPCA, but what they really need is a calm, loving home. If you have a quiet space and a patient heart, one of these kitties could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: NHSPCA

Phone: (603) 772-2921

About Tara:

Tara came in as a local stray, so her past is unknown. She is quite fearful and will do best in a quiet, calm home with people who understand that she needs to go slow and build trust at her own pace.

Her experience with other animals is unknown, so any introductions to resident pets should be slow and gradual to help everyone feel safe and comfortable.

👉 Meet Tara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: NHSPCA

Phone: (603) 772-2921

About Hexx:

Hexx is a young kitten who came in as a stray with his mom. He can be a little shy at first, but with patience, kindness, and time to settle in, he’ll have the chance to show his true personality.

His history with other animals is unknown, so he’ll need slow, careful introductions to any other pets in the home.

👉 Meet Hexx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Shelter: NHSPCA

Phone: (603) 772-2921

About Goyella:

Goyella was found as a stray and spent time in a foster home, where she really started to thrive. She is shy at first, but once she settles in she becomes inquisitive and more social. After about a week in foster care, she even crawled into her foster mom’s lap. She isn’t officially a “lap cat” yet, but with more time and patience, she might get there.

For more information on adopting Goyella, you can also email info@nhspca.org or call 603-772-2921 x110.

👉 Meet Goyella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Stratham, NH, please consider visiting NHSPCA or calling (603) 772-2921 to ask about these cats. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find the quiet, loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.