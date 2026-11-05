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Stratham
🛒 Stratham, NH Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings
5 days ago
Stratham has a nice mix of hands-on retail and office-based customer support roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people, staying organized, and keeping busy.
Senior Retail Sales Associate (Full-Time)
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Stratham, NH
- Pay: ~$18.00/hour (depends on experience)
- Type: Full-time
This role is for someone who wants to grow into retail leadership while working with tools and hardware. You’ll help customers, run sales at the register, keep the store clean and stocked, and enjoy paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and associate discounts.
Client Liaison, Enrollments
- Employer: Compass Retirement Consulting Group
- Location: Stratham, NH
- Pay: $55,000 – $60,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Great fit if you like detailed office work and helping people understand retirement benefits. You’ll be the main contact for enrollment questions, manage emails and calls, track who’s eligible, and keep records accurate using tools like Verify and Pension Pro.
Night Crew Stocker
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
- Location: Stratham, NH
- Type: Full-time
Perfect if you like physical work and quieter aisles. You’ll stock shelves, work through deliveries, reset displays, and keep aisles clear, often on overnight shifts, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and PTO/benefits for eligible employees.
Multi-Location Customer Service Specialist
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: Stratham, NH & Dover, NH (stores #5445 and #5403)
- Type: Full-time
You’ll split time between two paint stores, helping retail and wholesale customers pick products, mixing/tinting paint, loading orders, and meeting sales goals. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who doesn’t mind lifting and wants room to grow with a big, stable company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists similar roles or nearby locations too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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