🛒 Stratham, NH Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Stratham has a nice mix of hands-on retail and office-based customer support roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people, staying organized, and keeping busy.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Stratham, NH

Pay: ~$18.00/hour (depends on experience)

(depends on experience) Type: Full-time

This role is for someone who wants to grow into retail leadership while working with tools and hardware. You’ll help customers, run sales at the register, keep the store clean and stocked, and enjoy paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and associate discounts.

Employer: Compass Retirement Consulting Group

Location: Stratham, NH

Pay: $55,000 – $60,000/year

Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like detailed office work and helping people understand retirement benefits. You’ll be the main contact for enrollment questions, manage emails and calls, track who’s eligible, and keep records accurate using tools like Verify and Pension Pro.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Stratham, NH

Type: Full-time

Perfect if you like physical work and quieter aisles. You’ll stock shelves, work through deliveries, reset displays, and keep aisles clear, often on overnight shifts, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and PTO/benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Stratham, NH & Dover, NH (stores #5445 and #5403)

(stores #5445 and #5403) Type: Full-time

You’ll split time between two paint stores, helping retail and wholesale customers pick products, mixing/tinting paint, loading orders, and meeting sales goals. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who doesn’t mind lifting and wants room to grow with a big, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists similar roles or nearby locations too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.