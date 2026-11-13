Stratford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems and specialty providers hiring across different skill levels. If you’re looking to stay local and still build your career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health Location: 18 East Laurel Road, Stratford, NJ

Salary: $54,634.94 – $77,854.79/year

Type: Full-time, Days

This role leads the full sterile processing operation, from staff oversight and scheduling to process improvement and quality control. Great fit if you have 3–5 years sterile processing experience, 3–4 years in leadership, and hold certifications like CRCST/CSPDT and CHL/CSPM.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Stratford, NJ (community-based)

Salary: Competitive; transparent via online estimator

Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)

Work as a BCBA or BCaBA providing ABA services in homes, schools, and the community for individuals with autism and behavioral needs. Highlights include flexible caseloads, quarterly bonuses, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, and free CEUs.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health Location: 18 East Laurel Road, Stratford, NJ

Salary: $18.66 – $26.60/hour

Type: Full-time, Nights (12-hour shifts)

Provide direct bedside care, assist with exams and tests, and support services like respiratory, rehab, and phlebotomy. You’ll need a high school diploma and CPR-BLS, with acute care or PCT/NA experience preferred; benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in Stratford update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.