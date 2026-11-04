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⚠️ Nov 16 Select Board meeting canceled in Stratford
2 days ago
⚠️ Nov 16 Select Board meeting canceled
The Select Board meeting that was scheduled for Monday, November 16 has been canceled.
If you were planning to attend or had business before the board that night, please note that this meeting will not be held.
No new date is listed in this notice.
More Info: Select Board Meeting Canceled: Nov 16th | Town of ...
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