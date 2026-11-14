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🐶 Gentle Pit Bull Pals Waiting for Loving Homes in Stratford, CT
Stratford has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. All of these pups are at Stratford Animal Care & Control and are looking for committed, loving families.
Puddin
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Stratford Animal Care & Control
Phone: (203) 385-4068
About Puddin:
Puddin loves her toys and will need an active, committed owner who understands structure, consistency, socialization, and obedience training. She is expected to grow to over 100 lbs, so she’ll be a big girl when grown. The shelter recommends kids 12+.
👉 Meet Puddin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chiquita
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Stratford Animal Care & Control
Phone: (203) 385-4068
About Chiquita:
Chiquita also needs an active, dedicated home that can provide structure, consistency, socialization, and obedience training. Like her sibling, she is expected to reach over 100 lbs as an adult. The shelter suggests kids 12+ for her future family.
👉 Meet Chiquita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Boo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Stratford Animal Care & Control
Phone: (203) 385-4068
About Baby Boo:
Baby Boo is described as a lot of love and has a lot of love to give. She is playful, friendly, and energetic. She’ll need a home that can offer plenty of exercise, structure, and training, and show her how great life can be despite what she has been through. She’s a real sweetheart. Recommended for kids 12+.
👉 Meet Baby Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Big Papa
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Stratford Animal Care & Control
Phone: (203) 385-4068
About Big Papa:
Big Papa is the dad of the puppies listed above and weighs about 140 lbs of love. According to the shelter, he has not met a person or animal he did not like. After all he has been through, he truly deserves the best.
👉 Meet Big Papa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Stratford, CT and can offer structure, training, and lots of love, please call Stratford Animal Care & Control at (203) 385-4068 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.