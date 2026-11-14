Stratford has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. All of these pups are at Stratford Animal Care & Control and are looking for committed, loving families.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Stratford Animal Care & Control

Phone: (203) 385-4068

About Puddin:

Puddin loves her toys and will need an active, committed owner who understands structure, consistency, socialization, and obedience training. She is expected to grow to over 100 lbs, so she’ll be a big girl when grown. The shelter recommends kids 12+.

👉 Meet Puddin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Stratford Animal Care & Control

Phone: (203) 385-4068

About Chiquita:

Chiquita also needs an active, dedicated home that can provide structure, consistency, socialization, and obedience training. Like her sibling, she is expected to reach over 100 lbs as an adult. The shelter suggests kids 12+ for her future family.

👉 Meet Chiquita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Stratford Animal Care & Control

Phone: (203) 385-4068

About Baby Boo:

Baby Boo is described as a lot of love and has a lot of love to give. She is playful, friendly, and energetic. She’ll need a home that can offer plenty of exercise, structure, and training, and show her how great life can be despite what she has been through. She’s a real sweetheart. Recommended for kids 12+.

👉 Meet Baby Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Stratford Animal Care & Control

Phone: (203) 385-4068

About Big Papa:

Big Papa is the dad of the puppies listed above and weighs about 140 lbs of love. According to the shelter, he has not met a person or animal he did not like. After all he has been through, he truly deserves the best.

👉 Meet Big Papa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Stratford, CT and can offer structure, training, and lots of love, please call Stratford Animal Care & Control at (203) 385-4068 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.