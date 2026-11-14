Stratford’s sales scene is busy right now—good mix of office roles and high-earning commission work. Here are a few solid options if you like talking with customers and closing deals.

Employer: Gibbons Group

Gibbons Group Location: Stratford, CT (Remote)

Type: Full-time or part-time, 1099 independent contractor

Full-time or part-time, Pay: 100% commission; experienced agents can earn $150,000–$200,000+ based on production

Work from home, set a flexible schedule, and focus on selling life insurance and financial protection products from 25+ top carriers. You’ll handle warm leads, run consultations, and guide clients through the application process, with training and support but no cap on earnings.

Employer: Zapp Precision Strip, Inc.

Location: Stratford, CT (East Coast Service Center)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $58,000–$63,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Office-based role where you manage assigned customer accounts, handle quotes and orders, and support business development for a global precision metals company. Good fit if you like detailed work, talking with customers, and coordinating with supply chain and production.

Employer: Zapp Precision Strip, Inc.

Location: Stratford, CT (East Coast Service Center)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $58,000–$63,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Front-line inside sales role supporting customers in metals/manufacturing—processing quotes and orders, tracking deliveries, and solving issues. Great if you have 1–2 years of industrial or manufacturing sales support and want steady pay plus benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.