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📣 Stratford, CT Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Stratford’s sales scene is busy right now—good mix of office roles and high-earning commission work. Here are a few solid options if you like talking with customers and closing deals.
Business Development Manager (Life Insurance & Financial Services)
- Employer: Gibbons Group
- Location: Stratford, CT (Remote)
- Type: Full-time or part-time, 1099 independent contractor
- Pay: 100% commission; experienced agents can earn $150,000–$200,000+ based on production
Work from home, set a flexible schedule, and focus on selling life insurance and financial protection products from 25+ top carriers. You’ll handle warm leads, run consultations, and guide clients through the application process, with training and support but no cap on earnings.
Account Specialist
- Employer: Zapp Precision Strip, Inc.
- Location: Stratford, CT (East Coast Service Center)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $58,000–$63,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off
Office-based role where you manage assigned customer accounts, handle quotes and orders, and support business development for a global precision metals company. Good fit if you like detailed work, talking with customers, and coordinating with supply chain and production.
Inside Sales Representative
- Employer: Zapp Precision Strip, Inc.
- Location: Stratford, CT (East Coast Service Center)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $58,000–$63,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off
Front-line inside sales role supporting customers in metals/manufacturing—processing quotes and orders, tracking deliveries, and solving issues. Great if you have 1–2 years of industrial or manufacturing sales support and want steady pay plus benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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