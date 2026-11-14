Stratford’s industrial side is busy right now, and skilled plant operators are in demand. If you’ve got boiler or chiller experience, this local opening is worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $49.36 – $52.14 per hour

Operate and maintain high-pressure boilers, chillers, air compressors, and a cogeneration system that powers the Stratford plant. You’ll make key decisions on importing/exporting electrical power and keep critical equipment running safely across any shift in a 7‑day work week.

Highlights:

Requires State OE‑2, S‑1, or S‑2 license

license 2–3 years experience with high‑pressure steam, chillers, and air compressors

experience with high‑pressure steam, chillers, and air compressors U.S. citizenship required

Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, disability coverage, education assistance, and more (varies by unit and union agreement)

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.