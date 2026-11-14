Stratford’s supply chain scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace. If you’ve got buying, planning, or subcontract experience, there are several solid roles open with Lockheed Martin.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Stratford, CT

Stratford, CT Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300 This role develops and manages subcontracts for specialized materials and services. Good fit if you have 1+ year in purchasing/expediting or supply chain, know SAP/ERP, and are comfortable with bids, proposals, and negotiations.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Stratford, CT (GeoZone 2)

Stratford, CT (GeoZone 2) Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Stratford): $100,200 – $186,200 Senior-level procurement role supporting Sikorsky’s P1S system. You’ll handle complex defense procurements, work with FAR/DFARS, and use tools like SAP/Ariba while leading high-impact sourcing and negotiations.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Stratford, CT

Stratford, CT Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,500 – $151,300 Lead a team in the Aerostructures Material Logistics group, overseeing MRP, BOM planning, scheduling, warehousing, and shipping. Great for someone with SAP experience and prior shop floor production control supervision who wants a leadership role.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Stratford, CT

Stratford, CT Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,400 – $125,200 Manage supplier cost, schedule, and technical performance on moderate-to-high-risk subcontracts for commercial, DOD, and international programs. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years’ experience, and exposure to FAR/DFARS and SAP or similar ERP.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Stratford, CT

Stratford, CT Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,400 – $125,200 Early-career subcontract role focused on managing suppliers and complex build-to-print subcontracts. Designed for candidates with a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year in supply chain, buying, or procurement, plus familiarity with FAR/DFARS and SAP.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same careers page. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.