Stratford’s aerospace scene is busy right now, especially at Sikorsky / Lockheed Martin. If you’re into machining, manufacturing engineering, or shop-floor leadership, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300/year

Work on clean-room composite blade manufacturing, from processes and tooling to digital work instructions and automation. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years’ experience, and exposure to composites/CATIA.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300/year

Support airframe structures from design through assembly, doing producibility reviews, tooling orders, and shop support. Ideal if you have 2+ years in mechanical/manufacturing engineering and experience with CATIA or Solumina.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,400 – $125,200/year

Program 4- and 5-axis CNC machines for complex titanium, aluminum, and magnesium parts. Good match if you have machining + NC programming experience and know tools like CATIA V5 NC and Vericut.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300/year

Support transmission housings from raw material to finished part, including machining processes, tooling, SPC, and shop-floor liaison work. Best for someone with a related BS, 2+ years’ experience, and metal machining plus CATIA/3DExperience.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44.94 – $47.83/hour

Plan and run CMM inspections on in-house and vendor parts, do layouts, math calculations, and help resolve part discrepancies. Requires 3–4 years’ experience, strong inspection skills, and CMM training.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,500 – $151,300/year

Lead a team in the gear room, owning safety, schedule, cost, and quality for dynamic components. Great for a hands-on leader with production experience, union environment exposure, and knowledge of CNC machining.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $37.87 – $40.79/hour

Set up and run internal, external, surface, or centerless grinders to tight tolerances, with basic inspection and deburring. Needs 6–12 months of grinding-related experience and comfort with micrometers and gauges.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100/year

Senior role owning processes for precision gears, including tooling, RCCA, SPC, and special processes like plating and heat treat. Designed for someone with 12+ years gear manufacturing/planning and strong GD&T and CATIA/3DExperience skills.

Employer: Met-L-Test Laboratory

Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $36,400 – $39,520/year

Entry-level factory role at an aerospace testing company, handling packing/unpacking parts and prepping jobs. Monday–Friday, 8:00–4:30, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, and a profit-sharing retirement plan.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,500 – $151,300/year

Lead transmission assembly technicians in Dynamic Components, managing safety, quality, schedule, and budgets. Good for leaders used to union production teams and complex aerospace assembly.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.