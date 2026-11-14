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👔 Stratford, CT Exec & Management Roles with Multiple $95K–$290K+ Openings
Stratford’s leadership job scene is hot right now, especially in aerospace and defense. If you’ve got management chops, there are several high‑impact roles open with strong pay and benefits.
Capture Management Sr Mgr (Hybrid Telework)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin (Derco segment)
- Location: Stratford, CT (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,700 – $294,700
Lead capture, proposals, and business development for major U.S. and international defense programs, including deals over $500M. This is a senior role for a strategic, data‑driven leader with deep aerospace/defense experience, strong government customer ties, and comfort with complex negotiations and financial modeling.
Project Engineering Supervisor – L3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Stratford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,900 – $178,100
Hands‑on leadership role directing engineering projects and supervising technical teams in an aerospace environment. You’ll manage staffing, schedules, and problem‑solving on aircraft assembly, modification, and test work while partnering closely with engineering, quality, and manufacturing.
Project Management & Planning Operations Rep Stf – E4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)
- Location: Stratford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,000 – $219,100
Manufacturing Program Manager–style role supporting Common Hawk platforms, owning cost, schedule, and risk for a product center. Great fit if you have project/operations experience, enjoy earned value and financial tracking, and like being the go‑to link between operations, finance, and program leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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